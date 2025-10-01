Chaos in Portland Demands Federal Action

Portland has become a battleground where ANTIFA-led anti-ICE protests turn streets into zones of anarchy. Since June, rioters have bombarded the ICE facility in South Portland with fireworks and rocks, defaced walls with “Kill Your Masters” graffiti, and doxxed agents, escalating assaults on federal officers by 1,000%. When groups and snipers shoot up ICE facilities, we’ve allowed this to escalate too far!

Federal agents face death threats and doxxing, with loaded handguns found among these domestic terrorists. Their “Kill Your Masters” graffiti signals intent, not free speech.

In September, protesters erected a guillotine outside ICE’s building, clashing with police in a hail of chemical munitions. These are not peaceful protests but sieges warranting federal action.

President Trump’s September 22, 2025, executive order designated ANTIFA a domestic terrorist organization, citing Portland’s Rose City ANTIFA for armed standoffs and assaults. Congress must codify this, defining traits of groups like ANTIFA for enhanced enforcement and charges. Yet, Oregon Governor Tina Kotek, shielded by armed security, insists Portland is “safe and calm” while joining radical protests. She gallivants with her wife in quiet enclaves, far from the chaos, claiming “no insurrection” exists. Kotek’s sanctuary policies bar police from aiding ICE, defying federal law, and shielding criminals. Her complicity prioritizes politics over safety.

The First Amendment protects “peaceable assembly,” not violence or obstruction. Federal laws, 18 U.S.C. § 2101 and § 231, criminalize rioting and obstructing officers. Masked protesters forming shield walls and launching fireworks at agents violate these statutes. Governor Kotek, if harboring fugitives, must face federal obstruction charges. ICE should deputize National Guard, sheriffs, and local officers to arrest these thugs on sight—anyone using gas masks, weapons, or blocking public access under the guise of protest.

Law enforcement’s duty is to ensure safe streets with equal justice. Without it, anarchy prevails: civilians ambushed, officers shot, journalists attacked. Congress must act to permanently designate ANTIFA as terrorists and empower law enforcement.

Together, we can restore safety across red, blue, and purple cities. Demand accountability from governors and agitators. Enforce the Constitution, end the siege, and protect America’s soul.

