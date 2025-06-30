An unbelievable tragedy, a woman who survived the nightmare of the Holocaust, was later burned to death in the heart of the United States! They must be stopped!

Karen Diamond, an 81-year-old Shoah (burnt offering) survivor who endured the Holocaust, was tragically killed by the same hateful ideology that fueled the National Socialist German Workers’ Party (Nazis) and its allies, including the Egyptian born Muslim Brotherhood, which spawned modern terrorist groups like Hamas, Al Qaeda, ISIS, and others.

On June 1, 2025, a firebombing attack disrupted a peaceful Colorado march supporting Israeli hostages in Gaza, leaving 29 injured. Three weeks later, on June 25, Diamond succumbed to her injuries, Rabbi Marc Soloway of Boulder’s Congregation Bonai Shalom announced. Survived by her husband, two sons, two daughters-in-law, and five grandsons, she was a cherished member of the community. “There are no words to express the pain of this horrific loss,” Soloway wrote.

The attacker, Egyptian national Mohamed Soliman, faces two counts of first-degree murder for Diamond’s death, 12 federal hate crime charges, and over 100 state charges. Run for Their Lives, the group behind the weekly marches, called her death “a heavy and heartbreaking moment.”

Diamond’s murder, the third recent killing of a Jewish person in the U.S. this year, follows the deaths of Sarah Lynn Milgrim and Yaron Lischinsky in Washington, D.C. Her loss reverberates beyond the Jewish community, striking at every warm-blooded American with a heart because we are—E pluribus unum, out of many, one, and Jewish Americans are Americans!

Globally, inflammatory rhetoric fans the flames. Chants of “Death to the IDF” and “Free Palestine” in Glasgow echo the violent rhetoric of figures like New York City’s Democrat primary winner Mamdani, registered Democrat Socialist and self-described communist, who refuses to denounce his “Global Intifada” call, widely criticized as inciting violence and racism against Jews, Hindus, White People, and others. While free speech is sacred, incitement to violence is not.

The U.S. government must hold accountable those who incite hatred, from attackers like Soliman to public figures amplifying division. Without swift measures, antisemitic violence will continue to erode America’s unity. We mourn Karen Diamond and must prevent further atrocities.

