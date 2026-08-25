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Jersey City's avatar
Jersey City
7h

What can average U.S. citizens do to fight these people? Why are these organizations that are deemed terrorist organizations by our government allowed to function on U.S. soil?

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Stan Hoffman's avatar
Stan Hoffman
3h

Praise be to God, its been a long time since I was allowed to make a comment here. I get blocked a lot and its not A of A's fault. This article is spot on again, they are working towards the takeover of not only the US, but the entire West for world domination is their desire. Nothing new under the sun, satan has always wanted to dominate the world and get rid of God and His believers. Won't happen, but if we sit by idly and do nothing, we will loose our nation and if we think things are bad now, you will find out how horrible things can actually get. We need to pray binding satan, his demons, and the principalities and rulers of this present dark age and pray for wisdom of God's people who are trying to do right. But we must also act by fighting the good fight leading people to salvation and telling them the truth of what is going on, and in November, get out and vote. If you don't, apathy will allow the left and muslims to take over in the midterms and they will destroy with a vengeance. Don't tell me God's got everything under control, I warned during 4 yrs of Trumps first Presidency if you don't repent and turn back to God we will get another Obama or even worse in the WH. Well we got Obama running the WH from his basement and even worse in the WH with sleepy Joe and Kamala, the spiritual daughter of Jezebel. Apathy brings judgment. So lets get real with God and step out in faith doing what we need to do to take back our nation. May God bless all of His believers.

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