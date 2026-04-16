This bill should never have been necessary. From the founding of this republic, the expectation was crystal clear: those entrusted with making laws for the United States must owe their complete and undivided loyalty to America. The Constitution sets basic qualifications for service in Congress — a minimum age, a period of U.S. citizenship, and residency in the state represented — but it stops short of explicitly barring foreign citizenship. In an earlier era, when assimilation was expected, such a prohibition seemed unnecessary. Yet today, in a globalized world where anti-American sentiments and foreign influences have crept into the highest levels of government, that silence has become a dangerous loophole.

To address this growing concern head-on, Congressman Randy Fine (R-FL) has stepped forward with the Disqualifying Dual Loyalty Act (H.R. 5817). The legislation is straightforward and uncompromising: it prohibits any individual holding citizenship in a foreign country from serving in the United States Congress. Candidates for the House or Senate would be required to formally renounce all foreign citizenship before being elected. This measure reaffirms the sacred principle that Members of Congress — who vote on war and peace, national security, immigration policy, and the spending of trillions in taxpayer dollars — must swear allegiance to the United States and the United States alone. As Congressman Fine stated, “you can only swear allegiance to one country, and if you’re in Congress, that allegiance should be to America.”

The need for this legislation is painfully obvious. While the Constitution demands seven years of citizenship for House members and nine for Senators, it does not address the modern reality of dual nationality. Today, with foreign-born or first-generation members making up a significant portion of Congress, the risk of divided loyalties has grown. Lawmakers routinely vote on issues that directly affect foreign nations — military aid, trade deals, sanctions, and intelligence matters. When a Member holds a second passport, questions inevitably arise about whose interests come first in moments of crisis. America cannot afford representatives who might hesitate, hedge, or quietly advocate for another nation’s priorities while drawing a salary from American taxpayers and wielding the power of the U.S. government.

This is not about excluding immigrants or naturalized citizens who have fully embraced this country. Many foreign-born Americans have served honorably in Congress after committing wholly to the United States. The problem lies with those who seek to exploit our system — gaining entry through our generous immigration and citizenship policies, rising to positions of influence, and then using that platform to advance the agenda of their other homeland. History warns us of the dangers of divided allegiances. Theodore Roosevelt rightly condemned “hyphenated Americans” whose primary loyalty remained abroad. In an age of rising global tensions, cyber threats, and influence operations from adversarial nations, allowing even the appearance of split loyalty in Congress is reckless. Public trust in our institutions is already eroded; permitting dual citizens to legislate for America further undermines confidence that decisions are made solely in the best interest of the American people.

The Disqualifying Dual Loyalty Act closes this gap without ambiguity. It sends an unmistakable message: if you wish to help write the laws that govern the greatest nation on earth, you must first choose America — fully, publicly, and without reservation.

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This is not extremism. It is basic common sense and a return to the founding vision of sovereign self-government. True patriots understand that national security begins with the character and loyalty of those who hold power. Polite silence has allowed foreign sympathies to infiltrate too many corners of Washington. It is time to draw a bright line.

To help spur action on this critical bill, ACT for America urges our supporters to contact your Members of Congress immediately and demand they pass the Disqualifying Dual Loyalty Act without delay. Click the “ACT NOW” button below to send a powerful message to your elected officials, urging them to support undivided American allegiance in Congress.

With your help, we can ensure an America First Congress for future generations.

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