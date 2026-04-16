Act for America

Act for America

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Laurie Hockaday's avatar
Laurie Hockaday
3h

Absolutely need our Congress to be wholely American - NO dual citizenship in Congress - as a minimum requirement.

We have to remember that many naturalized citizens are more patriotic and love America more than native-born citizens. They appreciate what they have versus what they left behind.

Sorting the bad actors out is the problem.

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Gloria Jimenez Ross's avatar
Gloria Jimenez Ross
5h

FINALLY;

We have been screaming about that for YEARS.

we are so tired of having congressional members who can barely speak English attempting to enforce crap from the country they just left into our United states congress.

so tired of the UNPRONOUNCIBLE names and the effort of FOREIGNER to IMPOSE crap from the country they just FFLED from into OUR US Congress

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