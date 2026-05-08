Not long ago, many politicians tiptoed around the phrase “radical Islam,” fearing accusations of intolerance or political incorrectness. Today, a new wave of conservative leaders is speaking with clarity and conviction. They declare that radical Islam, with its supremacist ideology and commitment to Sharia law, is fundamentally incompatible with American values of liberty, equality, and constitutional governance. These officials are not merely talking—they are taking decisive action to protect our nation, our culture, and our future.

In Texas, Governor Greg Abbott stands at the forefront of this fight. In a significant court victory, a Texas court has compelled the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) to disclose critical records, including donor lists and travel details for its leader Nihad Awad to terror-linked countries. Abbott has aggressively pushed to designate CAIR chapters as terror organizations and has demanded the elimination of their operations in the state. Additionally, he is calling on local district attorneys to root out Sharia courts existing in Texas that undermine American jurisprudence.

Abbott’s resolve was on full display recently when he swiftly shut down a “Muslim Only” event at a publicly funded waterpark. A local Islamic group had rented the Epic Waters Indoor Waterpark in Grand Prairie for an “Epic Eid” celebration, explicitly advertising it as exclusive to Muslims. After public backlash, Governor Abbott warned that the city risked losing up to $530,000 in state grants for permitting such religious discrimination. The event was promptly canceled. Abbott issued a clear warning to other local officials: “Facilities funded by ALL taxpayers are not just for a subset of Texans.” This action reaffirms a core American principle—no taxpayer-funded discrimination. While this is welcome news, there is still much to do in Texas.

At the federal level, Secretary of State Marco Rubio has articulated the global stakes with unflinching honesty. In powerful remarks, Rubio stated:

“Ultimately all radical Islamic movements in the world identify the West writ large, but the United States in particular, as the greatest evil on the earth... Radical Islam has shown that their desire is not simply to occupy one part of the world and be happy with their own little caliphate. They want to expand. It is revolutionary in its nature. It seeks to expand to control more territories and more people... They’re prepared to conduct acts of terrorism... That’s a clear and imminent threat to the world and to the broader West, but especially to the United States.”

Rubio highlighted how radical Islam targets American influence worldwide and inspires domestic terrorism, citing attacks like the Pulse nightclub shooting in Orlando and the Pensacola incident. His assessment underscores that this is not a distant foreign problem but a direct challenge to our homeland security and way of life.

These leaders represent a broader awakening. Conservatives are rejecting the failed policies of hesitation and appeasement that allowed radical ideologies to gain footholds in communities, institutions, and even government. They recognize that Sharia law— with its provisions on apostasy, blasphemy, gender inequality, and hudud punishments—clashes irreconcilably with the U.S. Constitution and the principles of individual rights.

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This momentum builds on the growing Sharia-Free America Caucus in Congress. Dozens of U.S. representatives have joined this initiative, launched to confront the dangers of Sharia and defend American sovereignty. Elected officials are listening to the American people’s concerns about integration, security, and cultural preservation.

We must continue to keep up the pressure. Reach out to your elected officials in your state and ask them to form their own Sharia-Free Caucus locally. Ask them to be bold and join the growing chorus of concern against the rise of radical Islam and Sharia law in America. Click the “ACT NOW” button below to write your elected officials TODAY!

America thrives when its leaders prioritize its founding values without apology. Figures like Governor Greg Abbott and Secretary Marco Rubio embody the courage needed in this era. Their actions send a resounding message: Radical ideologies that threaten our freedoms will face determined resistance. The defense of America starts with truth—and these conservatives are delivering it.

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