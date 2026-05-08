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Lynn's avatar
Lynn
7h

What took Governor Abbott so long to notice how islam has taken over parts of Texas? Now, our so called leaders are awake about the islam penetrating the USA.

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Jody's avatar
Jody
9h

Good Fabulous Fri-yay-day morning Brigitte Gabriel!🌹💯🇺🇸🇱🇧🏴‍☠️❤️ I can't believe how many people are trying to defend the Iranian regime and the constant blaming of President Trump whether in office or out, everything is TRUMP'S FAULT! It's really sad to see how the Marxist-islamists have taken hold! Anyways, have a great weekend and thanks for all you do!

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