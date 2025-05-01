Hawley’s PELOSI Act Ignites the Fight to Drain the Swamp!

Patriots, rise and celebrate! Missouri’s fearless warrior, Senator Josh Hawley, is torching the corrupt elite with his reintroduced Preventing Elected Leaders from Owning Securities and Investments (PELOSI) Act on April 28, 2025—a razor-sharp strike against the swamp’s insider trading schemes! Named with biting precision after Nancy Pelosi, whose family’s stock trades reek of insider privilege, this bill bans Congress and their spouses from trading or holding individual stocks, slamming the door on elites enriching themselves off taxpayers’ backs. Hawley’s bold move, cheered across X as a “troll masterpiece,” answers the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) revelations exposing Washington’s corrupt underbelly and fuels our clarion call to drain the swamp.

Elon Musk stated, "A lot of strangely wealthy members of Congress, where I just can't, I'm trying to connect the dots of how they became rich."

"How'd they get $20 million if they're earning $200,000 a year? Nobody can explain that." Musk made this comment in response to an X post listing the net worths and salaries of several Congress members, including Nancy Pelosi, whose net worth was cited as $202 million with an annual salary of $223,000.

The PELOSI Act is a patriot’s dream, forcing lawmakers to divest stocks within 180 days of taking office or face forfeiting profits to the U.S. Treasury, plus fines up to 10% per transaction. No more will politicians like Pelosi—whose net worth skyrocketed from $160,000 in 1987 to $140 million—exploit privileged information to outpace the market while hardworking Americans struggle. Hawley’s bill, backed by President Trump’s pledge to sign it, allows only diversified investments like mutual funds, stripping away the temptation for corruption. DOGE’s spotlight on bureaucratic waste and elite self-dealing finds a champion in Hawley, whose legislation restores trust in a system rigged by globalist insiders.

This isn’t Hawley’s only battle. On March 25, 2025, he introduced S.1099, a bill to curb rogue judges issuing nationwide injunctions that paralyze Trump’s agenda, like mass deportation. With 64 injunctions hobbling Trump’s first term—compared to Obama’s mere 12—Hawley’s measure, cosponsored by three senators, ensures unelected activists can’t dictate policy for 330 million Americans. Together, S.1099 and the PELOSI Act form a one-two punch against judicial overreach and congressional corruption, rallying the 80% of Americans demanding accountability.

X erupted with praise for Hawley’s PELOSI Act, with users hailing it as a populist dagger to the heart of elitism. The Left shrieks, but we roar VICTORY! Hawley’s bills align with DOGE’s mission to dismantle the corrupt machinery enriching Washington’s elite. From Pelosi’s suspiciously timed trades—$5 million in chips before a subsidy vote—to the broader pattern of lawmakers beating the market, the PELOSI Act is our weapon to end this disgrace.

Hawley’s fight is OUR fight. The PELOSI Act doesn’t just curb stock trading; it’s a battle cry to dismantle the swamp’s corrupt foundations, ensuring leaders serve the people, not their portfolios. But the war isn’t won yet. The Left’s globalist allies and activist judges will cling to power, scheming to protect their privilege. We must match Hawley’s fire with our own!

ACT NOW, Patriots! Flood the Senate with a million emails and calls—demand bipartisan support for the PELOSI Act and S.1099 to crush corruption and rogue judges! Join ACT for America to amplify our voice, pressure state leaders, and back sheriffs enforcing the law. The swamp trembles when we unite! Let’s end insider trading, rein in activist courts, and save our Republic from elitist greed. Stand with Hawley TODAY—our nation’s future demands YOUR courage.

