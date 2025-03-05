America’s federal workforce, a sprawling two-million-strong bureaucracy, has long been a Democratic stronghold.

Recent data reveals that over 70% of federal employees consistently vote for Democrats, with political donations skewing even more heavily—95% of contributions from feds in key agencies like Justice and State flowed to Democratic candidates in the 2020 cycle.

Now, as President Trump and Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) push radical transparency to curb waste, fraud, and abuse, these same workers—and their Democratic allies—are crying foul, decrying job cuts and accountability measures that Americans overwhelmingly support.

A 2021 Berkeley Haas study found Democrats dominate the federal ranks, outnumbering Republicans two-to-one in some departments, with upper management even more lopsided at 63% Democratic. This partisan tilt isn’t just electoral—it’s financial. OpenSecrets data shows the American Federation of Government Employees, representing 750,000 feds, funneled 94.6% of its $752,725 in 2022 PAC contributions to Democrats. These workers, long insulated by taxpayer-funded pensions and job security, now face a reckoning as DOGE targets $2 trillion in budget cuts, spotlighting inefficiencies like the $233-$521 billion in fraudulent payments flagged by the Government Accountability Office (GAO) from 2018-2022.

This partisan loyalty explains why President Biden, in March 2021, issued Executive Order 14019, unlawfully directing 600 federal agencies to “get out the vote” in a blatantly one-party fashion. Knowing the federal workforce was packed with Democratic loyalists—many eager to oblige rather than defy—Biden weaponized taxpayer resources to boost turnout among a reliably blue bloc. Agencies like the SSA and HUD pivoted to voter registration drives, partnering with left-leaning NGOs, while ignoring neutrality mandates under the Hatch Act. Inspectors General, tasked with policing such abuses, refused to investigate, with figures like the GSA’s IG citing “jurisdictional limits” despite clear evidence of partisan overreach. This silence shielded a scheme that turned government offices into de facto campaign hubs.

Yet, rather than embrace accountability, many federal workers and their Democratic champions are resisting. Unions rally against layoffs, claiming cuts threaten “essential services,” while House Democrats like Rep. Jamie Raskin decry DOGE as a “constitutional crisis.”

Polls show 72% of Americans, across party lines, back DOGE’s mission to slash improper payments. Taxpayers see a government where federal compensation ($293 billion in 2024) is dwarfed by contractor spending ($759 billion), yet feds cling to perks like pensions with $1.2 trillion in unfunded liabilities. Transparency is long overdue.

Oversight Committee Republicans, like Rep. Brandon Gill, accuse Democrats of shielding a system that funds left-leaning media (NPR, PBS) and NGOs with taxpayer dollars—money Gill calls “laundry for Democratic causes.” Federal workers’ complaints of “unfairness” over reforms fall flat when you consider that 98% luxuriate in defined-benefit pensions—a perk nearly extinct in the private sector, where just 15% of workers enjoy the same security.

Democrats, backed by a federal workforce that’s bankrolled their campaigns, are fighting to preserve an opaque bureaucracy that’s ripe with waste, fraud, and abuse to hold on to power, and perhaps kickbacks. Federal Times reports 95% of feds plan to vote in 2024, a turnout dwarfing the national 67% in 2020, signaling a motivated bloc desperate to protect its turf.

Americans demand results, not resistance. The radical transparency DOGE promises—exposing every dollar of waste—aligns with a fed-up electorate tired of funding a system that’s failed them. Democrats and their federal allies may mourn the loss of unchecked influence, but the public’s call is clear: accountability trumps entitlement.



The gravy train’s tracks are buckling—and it’s about time!

