2026 was the warning. Democrats now control the House and the Senate. The Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) bloc has grown from two members to roughly seven in the House—the largest socialist contingent in Congress in over a century. For the next two years, major legislative progress is frozen. The agenda Americans supported in 2024 is on hold, while networks that treat American institutions as tools for demographic and institutional replacement have more room to operate.

The DSA’s expanded presence does not give it the power to dictate outcomes by itself. Democrats hold a large majority, so a seven-member bloc has limited leverage on leadership votes or must-pass bills. But its members arrive with a clear platform: abolish ICE, broad amnesty, Medicare for All, an arms embargo on Israel, a 32-hour workweek, and wealth taxes. These priorities align with the larger Progressive Caucus and already have substantial support among Democrats. The practical effect is sustained pressure to weaken enforcement, expand legal pathways, and shift the party’s baseline leftward on immigration and national identity questions. That pressure does not require a narrow majority to matter; it shapes what Democrats are willing to negotiate, fund, or reverse.

Disappointment does not change the arithmetic. President Trump is using the remaining window of executive authority and the leverage of a still-Republican White House to limit irreversible damage, particularly on illegal immigration and interior enforcement. He has publicly acknowledged that aspects of the deportation surge were “too tough” for midterm voters and has floated the possibility of a deal covering some long-term undocumented immigrants who are working and paying taxes. At the same time, he elevated Stephen Miller to Chief of Staff, and the White House and DHS have stated that enforcement operations will continue. Billions in enforcement funding already appropriated through 2029 give the administration durable capacity that a new Congress cannot instantly erase.

This is damage control, not victory. A Democratic Congress can hold hearings, attach conditions to future appropriations, and pursue oversight of ICE. It cannot easily override a presidential veto or force a full reversal of border security and criminal removals without Republican votes or a two-thirds majority. Trump’s approach—signaling openness to limited, targeted agreements while locking in enforcement tools and refusing blanket reversals—aims to blunt the most consequential changes before they become permanent. Florida’s recent designation of CAIR as a domestic terrorist organization, which forced the group to suspend operations in the state, showed that state-level resistance remains possible. The same posture must be applied wherever executive and state authorities can still hold the line before 2028.

A loss in 2028 closes the window. Free elections become harder to defend once the institutions that administer them, the courts that interpret them, and the electorate itself have been further reshaped by reduced enforcement, expanded amnesty, and institutional capture. America as we have known it does not survive that outcome. The next two years are not a pause. They are the interval that determines whether a recognizable country still exists to contest when the real election arrives.

Stay engaged. Start an ACT For America chapter. Become a member. Help us fill our war chest as we get ready to fight the most important battle to save America for the next two years.