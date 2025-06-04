Fighting for Our Lives Against a Radical Revolution

America is under siege from within, and the stakes have never been higher. The brutal murder of two Jewish Israeli Embassy workers in Washington, D.C., by Elias Rodriguez, a 30-year-old radicalized on a U.S. campus, chanting “Free, Free Palestine” and “Intifada Revolution,” is a chilling wake-up call I can’t get out of my mind. Before we can catch our breath, we have an Egyptian immigrant here on an expired visa chanting “Free Palestine” as he throws a burning Molotov cocktail into a peaceful weekly gathering dedicated to keeping the memory of Israeli hostages held by Hamas-Muslim Brotherhood terrorists in Gaza alive!

We must stand up and fight before any more innocent lives are lost! Can you imagine what the families and friends of this beautiful couple are going through right now? What the burn victims and their family and friends are going through?

This wasn’t a lone act—it’s the fruit of a toxic alliance between Marxist radicals, pro-Hamas activists, and Muslim Brotherhood networks festering in our universities and communities for decades. These groups exploit social divisions, as Marxist philosophy advocates, to destabilize our nation, radicalizing our youth into rejecting our Judeo-Christian values and Constitutional Republic. From the Weather Underground’s 25 bombings in the 1960s, led by Bill Ayers—who later mentored Barack Obama—to today’s BLM and pro-Palestinian protests, this revolutionary ideology thrives, funded by billions from tax-exempt foundations and corporate giants. Obama’s presidency, steeped in 1960s radicalism and Islamism, amplified these divisions, empowering Leftist movements that echo Hamas’ calls for “Global Intifada.”

We cannot stand idly by as this cancer spreads, turning our children into unrecognizable radicals and fueling violence like the D.C. murders. We can’t sit by allowing states like Colorado to defy and obstruct ICE from finding and deporting illegal criminals like this Pro-Hamas terrorist! Our organization is fighting back with over 300 million grassroots actions—emails, petitions, and social media campaigns—targeting the Muslim Brotherhood’s U.S. arm, CAIR, and its pro-Hamas rhetoric. We’ve mobilized 26 million actions to stop the Stealth Jihad, 5 million to deport pro-Hamas visa holders, 3.3 million to defund extremist groups and 1.5 million to designate ANTIFA as a terrorist organization. We’ve protected Israel’s right to self-defense with 7 million actions and stopped U.S. aid to Hamas-supporting Palestinians with 642,000 more. We’ve held lawmakers accountable, blocking Iran’s nuclear deal with 1.4 million actions, and fought for censuring figures like Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib with a million more. Our 5 million members, growing at 233% since 2020, are citizen lobbyists driving real change from statehouses to Capitol Hill. But this fight needs your support. Our survival as a nation depends on rooting out these radicals, revoking their tax-exempt status, and deporting foreign agitators. Your generous donation—whether $10, $100, or $1,000—fuels this battle to save America from a radical revolution.

Brigitte Gabriel

P.S. We face a $487,000 shortfall by June to sustain our momentum through the next quarter. Your donation of $50, $100, $1,000, or more today will keep this fight alive. Stand with us to protect our nation’s future!

