Fighting for Our Lives Against a Radical Revolution
America is under siege from within, and the stakes have never been higher. The brutal murder of two Jewish Israeli Embassy workers in Washington, D.C., by Elias Rodriguez, a 30-year-old radicalized on a U.S. campus, chanting “Free, Free Palestine” and “Intifada Revolution,” is a chilling wake-up call I can’t get out of my mind. Before we can catch our breath, we have an Egyptian immigrant here on an expired visa chanting “Free Palestine” as he throws a burning Molotov cocktail into a peaceful weekly gathering dedicated to keeping the memory of Israeli hostages held by Hamas-Muslim Brotherhood terrorists in Gaza alive!
We must stand up and fight before any more innocent lives are lost! Can you imagine what the families and friends of this beautiful couple are going through right now? What the burn victims and their family and friends are going through?
This wasn’t a lone act—it’s the fruit of a toxic alliance between Marxist radicals, pro-Hamas activists, and Muslim Brotherhood networks festering in our universities and communities for decades. These groups exploit social divisions, as Marxist philosophy advocates, to destabilize our nation, radicalizing our youth into rejecting our Judeo-Christian values and Constitutional Republic. From the Weather Underground’s 25 bombings in the 1960s, led by Bill Ayers—who later mentored Barack Obama—to today’s BLM and pro-Palestinian protests, this revolutionary ideology thrives, funded by billions from tax-exempt foundations and corporate giants. Obama’s presidency, steeped in 1960s radicalism and Islamism, amplified these divisions, empowering Leftist movements that echo Hamas’ calls for “Global Intifada.”
We cannot stand idly by as this cancer spreads, turning our children into unrecognizable radicals and fueling violence like the D.C. murders. We can’t sit by allowing states like Colorado to defy and obstruct ICE from finding and deporting illegal criminals like this Pro-Hamas terrorist! Our organization is fighting back with over 300 million grassroots actions—emails, petitions, and social media campaigns—targeting the Muslim Brotherhood’s U.S. arm, CAIR, and its pro-Hamas rhetoric. We’ve mobilized 26 million actions to stop the Stealth Jihad, 5 million to deport pro-Hamas visa holders, 3.3 million to defund extremist groups and 1.5 million to designate ANTIFA as a terrorist organization. We’ve protected Israel’s right to self-defense with 7 million actions and stopped U.S. aid to Hamas-supporting Palestinians with 642,000 more. We’ve held lawmakers accountable, blocking Iran’s nuclear deal with 1.4 million actions, and fought for censuring figures like Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib with a million more. Our 5 million members, growing at 233% since 2020, are citizen lobbyists driving real change from statehouses to Capitol Hill. But this fight needs your support. Our survival as a nation depends on rooting out these radicals, revoking their tax-exempt status, and deporting foreign agitators. Your generous donation—whether $10, $100, or $1,000—fuels this battle to save America from a radical revolution.
Brigitte Gabriel
P.S. We face a $487,000 shortfall by June to sustain our momentum through the next quarter. Your donation of $50, $100, $1,000, or more today will keep this fight alive. Stand with us to protect our nation’s future!
This is the blatant work of the globalist minded deep state, who push for what they call a New World (New World Order) with all the attempts to bring about a one World government they must first remove countries sovereignty and by doing so they use the tactic of a controlled chaos (controlled demolition)
As they have forcibly pushed for global shutdowns and disruptions in global supply chains, it is no wonder when you read the U.N's web page called the migration and the 2030 agenda. The UN's 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, launched in 2015, is a global plan to eradicate poverty, protect human rights, and achieve gender equality by 2030.
It's built on the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and emphasizes the responsibilities of all states to promote and protect human rights. The Agenda's 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and 169 targets aim to balance the economic, social, and environmental aspects of sustainable development. The SDGs include:
It all sounds good on internet but it begs the question at the rate with the use of social disruptions and pandemic treaties being signed and wars for potential power to force more signed treaties for more swaying power to have total global dominance, this is greed and power at play, nothing more nothing less we are at war with our own government, and many do not understand the consequences.
Jews, like the US population at large, like to pretend that we're not at war with Islam. This requires either profound ignorance of history or exquisite blindness to current affairs, considering that so many parts of the world that were formerly home to Jews and Christians - I needn't recount them for this audience - are now "Yudenrein" and ruled by Shariya law. Jews can no longer indulge this pretense and continue trying to prevail by professing "Robert's Rules". As the Talmud states, "Habah l'hargecha hashkem l'hargo" - "He who comes to kill you, get up early to kill him" (Tractate Sanhedrin, section 72a.) Jews today must be prepared to confront violence at any moment and by all necessary means. It sounds like the wild west but, ever since our north African Muslim POTUS, brought more than 100,000 of his Jew-hating compatriots (39,000 in 2016 alone) into the US to disseminate their hatred to the rest of the population, this is the present state of affairs.