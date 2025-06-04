Act for America

Matthew tax collector
2h

This is the blatant work of the globalist minded deep state, who push for what they call a New World (New World Order) with all the attempts to bring about a one World government they must first remove countries sovereignty and by doing so they use the tactic of a controlled chaos (controlled demolition)

As they have forcibly pushed for global shutdowns and disruptions in global supply chains, it is no wonder when you read the U.N's web page called the migration and the 2030 agenda. The UN's 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, launched in 2015, is a global plan to eradicate poverty, protect human rights, and achieve gender equality by 2030.

It's built on the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and emphasizes the responsibilities of all states to promote and protect human rights. The Agenda's 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and 169 targets aim to balance the economic, social, and environmental aspects of sustainable development. The SDGs include:

It all sounds good on internet but it begs the question at the rate with the use of social disruptions and pandemic treaties being signed and wars for potential power to force more signed treaties for more swaying power to have total global dominance, this is greed and power at play, nothing more nothing less we are at war with our own government, and many do not understand the consequences.

Phil
1h

Jews, like the US population at large, like to pretend that we're not at war with Islam. This requires either profound ignorance of history or exquisite blindness to current affairs, considering that so many parts of the world that were formerly home to Jews and Christians - I needn't recount them for this audience - are now "Yudenrein" and ruled by Shariya law. Jews can no longer indulge this pretense and continue trying to prevail by professing "Robert's Rules". As the Talmud states, "Habah l'hargecha hashkem l'hargo" - "He who comes to kill you, get up early to kill him" (Tractate Sanhedrin, section 72a.) Jews today must be prepared to confront violence at any moment and by all necessary means. It sounds like the wild west but, ever since our north African Muslim POTUS, brought more than 100,000 of his Jew-hating compatriots (39,000 in 2016 alone) into the US to disseminate their hatred to the rest of the population, this is the present state of affairs.

