Death Threats to Tesla Drivers: Terrorist Targets Act’s Director and Family in Road Rage Nightmare

Christine Reagan | Act Director of Grassroots and Communications

ALERT: Within mere days of penning the article below, I, Christine Reagan, along with my family, became the prey of a chilling, unprovoked nightmare—a Tesla Road Raging Terrorist. Our only crime? Daring to drive a Tesla. This unhinged madman roared up beside us, swerving with deadly intent, twice trying to force our car into oncoming traffic, missing us by mere inches, his hands flashing sinister gestures of a shooting gun directed towards us. Then, in a frenzied outburst, he slammed to a stop, leapt from his vehicle, and charged at us—pretending to pull a gun from his shorts, hammering our Tesla with his fists, and reaching into his car as if to grab a gun, only to launch a heavy, unknown object at our rear window with terrifying precision as we escaped the area. My heart stopped as I thought my husband was going to be executed by this potential shooter as we tried to get past this lunatic (we were trapped in a cul-de-sac). The raw panic in my voice, caught on video, betrays the gut-wrenching terror we felt, fearing for our lives, tormented by the ghost of a gun he never revealed but taunted us with in every move. Though we escaped unharmed physically, the terror clings to me and my nine-year-old daughter like a shadow, and a grim warning festers in my mind—I see a rising wave of Tesla Terrorism ready to flood highways and parking lots, a plague that demands fierce, decisive action from the Trump Administration, Elon Musk, and Pam Bondi to smash this madness before it steals innocent lives. X Tesla Terrorist Pt 1; X Tesla Terrorist Pt 2. Follow me as the story unfolds.

Tesla Terrorists: Rising Attacks and the Company’s Triumphs

Tesla, the electric vehicle (EV) giant, has revolutionized the automotive industry with its cutting-edge technology and stellar performance, yet it faces an alarming rise in targeted attacks dubbed "Tesla Terrorism." These incidents, affecting both dealerships and private owners, highlight a growing backlash against the company’s success. Amid this turmoil, Tesla’s contributions to the EV world, its global charity efforts, and its economic impact in the U.S. remain undeniable.

The Surge of Tesla Terrorism Attacks on Tesla properties and owners are escalating. In March 2025, the U.S. Attorney General labeled assaults on Tesla dealerships as "domestic terrorism," following incidents like the firebombing of a Tesla showroom in California. Private owners are not spared—vandalism reports have spiked, with the National Insurance Crime Bureau noting a 30% increase in Tesla-targeted incidents from 2023 to 2024. Globally, attacks like the sabotage of Tesla’s Gigafactory in Germany in 2024 reflect environmentalist and anti-corporate sentiments. These events, occurring monthly on average, threaten Tesla’s community but have not dimmed its achievements.

Despite these challenges, Tesla’s reception remains overwhelmingly positive. In 2024, Tesla delivered 1.8 million vehicles, maintaining its lead in the EV market with a 19% global share. The Tesla Model Y, dubbed the "world’s best-selling car" in 2023, continues to dominate due to its sleek design and performance—boasting a 0-60 mph time of 3.5 seconds and a 330-mile range. Consumer satisfaction is sky-high, with a 2024 J.D. Power survey ranking Tesla tops in owner loyalty at 87%. This success fuels envy and, some argue, the attacks.

Tesla’s pioneering innovations and contributions to the EV sector are monumental. Its battery technology, leveraging the 4680 cell, offers 20% more energy density than competitors, extending range and reducing costs. The average Tesla now achieves 400 miles per charge, outpacing rivals like Ford’s Mustang Mach-E (300 miles). Tesla’s Supercharger network, with 60,000 stations worldwide by 2025, ensures unmatched convenience. These innovations have accelerated EV adoption, cutting global CO2 emissions by an estimated 25 million metric tons in 2024 alone.

Tesla is an economic powerhouse, bolstering the U.S. economy significantly. Employing over 130,000 Americans across its factories in California, Texas, and Nevada, Tesla contributed $120 billion to GDP in 2024. Its supply chain supports thousands of small businesses, amplifying its economic footprint. Tax revenues from Tesla’s operations fund public services, reinforcing its role as an economic titan.

Tesla’s philanthropy, while less quantified than Musk’s personal giving (e.g., $108 million in 2024), shines through its mission. Though specific corporate donation figures are elusive, Tesla supports STEM education and disaster relief indirectly via Musk’s foundation, which gave $160 million in 2022. This blend of innovation and goodwill underscores Tesla’s societal impact.

Ten years ago, Christine Reagan, our Act for America Communications and Grassroots Director, drove home a Tesla Model X—one of the first hundred ever built—and it’s still rolling strong in 2025, a living monument to Tesla’s relentless innovation. Christine beams as she recalls how it paid for itself in two years, dodging gas stations and repair shops, and now hums along on 100% solar power from her home panels—a clean-energy triumph. She’s mulling over a custom Dark MAGA paint job to salute President Trump and Elon Musk’s DOGE push for radical transparency and efficient government, calling it “a four-wheeled freedom flag.” Maybe we should all invest in patriots like Musk.

Tesla’s triumphs—in performance, EV technology, and economic contribution—coexist with a troubling rise in "Tesla Terrorism." Tesla’s resilience, lauded reception, and global good continue to drive it forward, proving that innovation can outshine adversity.

Support Elon Musk as He Fights For You at Great Cost to Himself! He’s a True Patriot and Contributor to Our Cause.

Call for DOGE to Drain State Swamps Next! Click Here to Act Now!

Shop to Support the Defense of DOGE and Elon Musk! Click Below»

WE DEPEND ON YOUR SUPPORT! With your annual subscription, RECEIVE YOUR FREE COPY of my NY Times Bestseller, ‘Because They Hate,’ while supplies last. You are delivering REAL RESULTS with your support!