Iran’s Crusade to Destroy America and Israel

Iran’s apocalyptic ideology, undeterred by half-measures, seeks nuclear annihilation and EMP devastation against America and Israel. This 50-year nightmare cannot persist.

President Donald Trump’s upcoming Middle East tour to Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates includes reinforcing strategic alliances against Iran’s nuclear ambitions to counter Tehran’s threat and secure regional stability.

Since Iran’s Islamic Revolution in 1979, this theocratic regime has waged a relentless campaign of hatred against the United States and Israel, rooted in an ideology that brands America the “Great Satan,” Israel as the “Little Satan,” and our alliance as a “Zionist regime.”

The Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Khomeini’s, chilling decree, “Death to America is not just a slogan, it is a policy,” echoed before Iran’s October 1, 2024, missile attack on Israel, underscores a 46-year crusade to destroy both nations. This regime, governed by strict Shariah law and a Quranic constitution, is hellbent on annihilating Western civilization.

Iran’s enmity manifests through funding terrorism, notably $100–350 million annually to Hamas, enabling the October 7 Sabbath Massacre—the deadliest day for Jews since the Holocaust, with 1,139 killed and 5,431 injured, including 293 IDF and security personnel. Another 693 soldiers have been killed since the Gaza ‘Operation Iron Swords’ war commenced. Iran also funds the Palestinian Islamic Jihad with $100 million annually, Hezbollah in Lebanon with $700 million a year, and the Houthis receive as much as $200 million a year-all waging war against Israel.

Of 251 hostages taken by Hamas, 148 were returned alive, including Edan Alexander, the last remaining American hostage released this week, 44 bodies were recovered, and 59 remain in Gaza (22 presumed alive, 35 confirmed dead, 3 status unknown).

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) also targeted six U.S. bases in 170 attacks, killing three service members and wounding 145. General Amirali Hajizadeh’s March 31, 2025, warning— “Someone in a glass room shouldn’t throw stones”—still mocks U.S. vulnerability, with 50,000 troops exposed in the region.

Major General Yahya Rahim Safavi pledged support for Hamas’s “anti-Zionist resistance” on October 7, 2023, while Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi declared on October 27, 2024, “Without America, Israel does not necessarily have any power.” If Iran’s precision missiles, like the Fattah-1, were fully optimized, thousands could have perished—1,000–5,000 in Israel and over 1,000 at U.S. bases.

Iran’s 25 suspected nuclear sites, including covert enrichment facilities, signal its pursuit of “the bomb,” with tested EMP-capable satellites posing a catastrophic risk to the United States-no long-range missile capabilities required!

The Obama and Biden administrations’ unforgiveable appeasement—unfreezing billions and reviving the flawed JCPOA—emboldened Iran, funded Hamas’s atrocities, and allowed Iranian spies to infiltrate the State Department, undermining U.S. security while reviving Iran’s war chest, directly fueling Hamas’s October 7 carnage and proxy attacks.

Iranian Spies Infiltrating Our State Department Act for America · October 3, 2023 Allegations of Iranian espionage have cast a shadow over the Biden administration, raising troubling questions about national security and the integrity of key figures within the government. At the center of this storm is Robert Malley, a Washington insider with a controversial track record in Middle East policy. Read full story

Contrast this with Trump’s first-term sanctions, which crippled Iran’s economy, slashed oil revenues, and nearly toppled the regime by 2020. The rial plummeted, inflation soared to 40%, and protests erupted, exposing the regime’s fragility. Trump’s “maximum pressure” targeted IRGC finances and proxy networks, weakening Iran’s grip.

Only the renewal of Trump’s relentless, regime-crushing pressure—sanctions, isolation, and radical transparency—can end Iran’s reign of terror before it delivers “the bomb” it has long coveted. The Trump administration holds the key to dismantling this evil, ensuring the survival of America, Israel, and the free world.

