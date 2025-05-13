Act for America

Stan Hoffman
7m

islam has been around for around 1400 years, so radical islam is nothing new. I mentioned years ago when I was still on FB that an article came out speaking about how the FBI had known that the Iranian radical terrorists had began grooming Obama in 1979. Some guy called me stupid because the Ayatollah's regime didn't take over Iran's US Embassy until Nov 4, 79, then the nation. That showed his ignorance of the truth about radical islam. While its been around for a very long time, the radicals who took over the US Embassy in Nov 79 had been working in cells in numerous different nations. They were kidnapping wealthy people and their children, and hijacking planes for ransom for decades. In those days, nations were more likely to stand up against the terrorists and freed many using specially trained units to take back planes. I used to watch it on the evening news several times a year as the events occurred. But they made enough money that they eventually had the weaponry and manpower to take over Iran as their nation HQ's. While they still have cells in many nations, they also have numerous proxy armies working to further their vile agenda of world conquest through war, death, and destruction. Their chants of death to Israel and death to the US are the fuel they throw on the fire to ignite their people into violent jihad. So no, they are not the religion of peace, they are the criminal ideology of evil ruling the world. So yes, we must investigate the radical islamic spy's that have been planted in our government and nation, but we must also seek God's help to expel them from the nation. Some democrats in the NE illegally entered an ICE facility claiming they wanted to inspect the place to ensure the criminal gang members contained in it were properly treated. Nonsense, some entity paid them to illegally enter that facility, either a drug cartel or radical islamic terrorists, or both since they are working together. This blood money has to be stopped. God never once told His people to coexist with evil, we are to stand up to it and bring it down. Thankfully we have some who are doing exactly that, but we need to support them and not get complacent.

