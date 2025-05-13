Iran’s Crusade to Destroy America and Israel
Iran’s apocalyptic ideology, undeterred by half-measures, seeks nuclear annihilation and EMP devastation against America and Israel. This 50-year nightmare cannot persist.
President Donald Trump’s upcoming Middle East tour to Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates includes reinforcing strategic alliances against Iran’s nuclear ambitions to counter Tehran’s threat and secure regional stability.
Since Iran’s Islamic Revolution in 1979, this theocratic regime has waged a relentless campaign of hatred against the United States and Israel, rooted in an ideology that brands America the “Great Satan,” Israel as the “Little Satan,” and our alliance as a “Zionist regime.”
The Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Khomeini’s, chilling decree, “Death to America is not just a slogan, it is a policy,” echoed before Iran’s October 1, 2024, missile attack on Israel, underscores a 46-year crusade to destroy both nations. This regime, governed by strict Shariah law and a Quranic constitution, is hellbent on annihilating Western civilization.
Iran’s enmity manifests through funding terrorism, notably $100–350 million annually to Hamas, enabling the October 7 Sabbath Massacre—the deadliest day for Jews since the Holocaust, with 1,139 killed and 5,431 injured, including 293 IDF and security personnel. Another 693 soldiers have been killed since the Gaza ‘Operation Iron Swords’ war commenced. Iran also funds the Palestinian Islamic Jihad with $100 million annually, Hezbollah in Lebanon with $700 million a year, and the Houthis receive as much as $200 million a year-all waging war against Israel.
Of 251 hostages taken by Hamas, 148 were returned alive, including Edan Alexander, the last remaining American hostage released this week, 44 bodies were recovered, and 59 remain in Gaza (22 presumed alive, 35 confirmed dead, 3 status unknown).
Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) also targeted six U.S. bases in 170 attacks, killing three service members and wounding 145. General Amirali Hajizadeh’s March 31, 2025, warning— “Someone in a glass room shouldn’t throw stones”—still mocks U.S. vulnerability, with 50,000 troops exposed in the region.
Major General Yahya Rahim Safavi pledged support for Hamas’s “anti-Zionist resistance” on October 7, 2023, while Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi declared on October 27, 2024, “Without America, Israel does not necessarily have any power.” If Iran’s precision missiles, like the Fattah-1, were fully optimized, thousands could have perished—1,000–5,000 in Israel and over 1,000 at U.S. bases.
Iran’s 25 suspected nuclear sites, including covert enrichment facilities, signal its pursuit of “the bomb,” with tested EMP-capable satellites posing a catastrophic risk to the United States-no long-range missile capabilities required!
The Obama and Biden administrations’ unforgiveable appeasement—unfreezing billions and reviving the flawed JCPOA—emboldened Iran, funded Hamas’s atrocities, and allowed Iranian spies to infiltrate the State Department, undermining U.S. security while reviving Iran’s war chest, directly fueling Hamas’s October 7 carnage and proxy attacks.
Contrast this with Trump’s first-term sanctions, which crippled Iran’s economy, slashed oil revenues, and nearly toppled the regime by 2020. The rial plummeted, inflation soared to 40%, and protests erupted, exposing the regime’s fragility. Trump’s “maximum pressure” targeted IRGC finances and proxy networks, weakening Iran’s grip.
Only the renewal of Trump’s relentless, regime-crushing pressure—sanctions, isolation, and radical transparency—can end Iran’s reign of terror before it delivers “the bomb” it has long coveted. The Trump administration holds the key to dismantling this evil, ensuring the survival of America, Israel, and the free world.
islam has been around for around 1400 years, so radical islam is nothing new. I mentioned years ago when I was still on FB that an article came out speaking about how the FBI had known that the Iranian radical terrorists had began grooming Obama in 1979. Some guy called me stupid because the Ayatollah's regime didn't take over Iran's US Embassy until Nov 4, 79, then the nation. That showed his ignorance of the truth about radical islam. While its been around for a very long time, the radicals who took over the US Embassy in Nov 79 had been working in cells in numerous different nations. They were kidnapping wealthy people and their children, and hijacking planes for ransom for decades. In those days, nations were more likely to stand up against the terrorists and freed many using specially trained units to take back planes. I used to watch it on the evening news several times a year as the events occurred. But they made enough money that they eventually had the weaponry and manpower to take over Iran as their nation HQ's. While they still have cells in many nations, they also have numerous proxy armies working to further their vile agenda of world conquest through war, death, and destruction. Their chants of death to Israel and death to the US are the fuel they throw on the fire to ignite their people into violent jihad. So no, they are not the religion of peace, they are the criminal ideology of evil ruling the world. So yes, we must investigate the radical islamic spy's that have been planted in our government and nation, but we must also seek God's help to expel them from the nation. Some democrats in the NE illegally entered an ICE facility claiming they wanted to inspect the place to ensure the criminal gang members contained in it were properly treated. Nonsense, some entity paid them to illegally enter that facility, either a drug cartel or radical islamic terrorists, or both since they are working together. This blood money has to be stopped. God never once told His people to coexist with evil, we are to stand up to it and bring it down. Thankfully we have some who are doing exactly that, but we need to support them and not get complacent.