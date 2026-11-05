Democrats took the House and Senate yesterday. The Democratic Socialists of America expanded their ranks in Congress, and Muslim candidates secured historic gains: Abdul El-Sayed became the first Muslim elected to the U.S. Senate, while Ilhan Omar, Rashida Tlaib, and others retained or won House seats. Additional candidates advanced at the state and local level. These are measurable increases in institutional access for networks that have spent decades pursuing political influence inside American systems.
The 1991 Muslim Brotherhood Explanatory Memorandum, written by Mohamed Akram and later entered as evidence in the Holy Land Foundation trial, laid out the method. It called for the “enablement of Islam in North America” through a stable Islamic Movement led by the Brotherhood. That movement was to expand the observant base, present Islam as a civilization alternative, and support the global Islamic state. The document described the process as a “Civilization-Jihadist Process” and stated that the Brotherhood’s work in America is “a kind of grand Jihad in eliminating and destroying the Western civilization from within and ‘sabotaging’ its miserable house by their hands and the hands of the believers so that it is eliminated and God’s religion is made victorious over all other religions.” It called for absorption rather than open confrontation, mastery of coalitions, and the building of institutions so Islam becomes rooted and enabled.
Organizations aligned with that approach continue to operate. The left supplies the coalition and political cover. Yesterday’s results accelerate the process by placing more of its allies in positions that control legislation, oversight, and appointments. Europe’s recent riots, with Palestinian flags appearing amid looting and clashes, show the downstream results once the strategy reaches critical mass.
What comes next is not recovery. It is consolidation.
With both chambers of Congress now in Democratic hands and the DSA bloc larger, the networks that have long treated American institutions as instruments of replacement now hold the legislative levers. Expect reduced scrutiny of Islamist organizations, renewed pressure against state-level designations of groups like CAIR and the Muslim Brotherhood, and the continued expansion of parallel norms in education, law, and local governance. This is the structural shift. It does not reverse itself. It advances unless Americans treat every subsequent election, school board meeting, and local zoning vote as the next line of defense.
Join an Act for America chapter. Stay in the fight at the local level. The foundation changes when Americans stop treating these gains as ordinary politics and start treating them as the permanent contest they are.
Our God is an awesome God who will not be shaken. There is no doubt that the election results were not the results we would have liked to see. However, it goes in line with what I've been saying. NYC is the gateway of the US and what enters the gateway of a nation will spread to the nation. marxism and radical islam entered NYC and is spreading rapidly throughout the land. That goes in line with the scriptures concerning how the Assyrians invaded Samaria, Israel, and Judea when them forsook God and became tolerant to all sin and murdered 10's of thousand children on the altar of baal. They slaughtered the godless who'd bowed their knee to baal before God sent them home. Only Jerusalem survived because the King had torn down all the temples and idols of false gods his father before him had raised up. I pray for all the modern day altars of baal in the US are brought down and we see an end to child sacrifice. But until that day comes, the guilty will be judged less they wake up and repent turning to God for salvation first. The fact that we have a mix of evil voted in many states is in line with Romans 1, the downfall of a person or society. Obama was the lgbtq commander in chief who led in verses 26-27. Joe was the brain dead reprobate of vs 28, and kamala led in verses 29-32 being filled with all manner of sin Paul listed. She even fulfilled vs 32 by calling a man in the hospital because he shot at police when they responded to his armed robbery attempt and told him on the phone which was recorded, "you are our hero and we love you." Imagine that, she loves those who commit the same sins she's filled with and calls an armed robber a hero. So the WH has gone through the complete downfall. What happened in the states that flipped to blue is they are also going through various stages of the downfall, many now being led by lgbtq marxists, some are like kamala and all the way down into verses 29-32. The blue cities and states prior to the election have been in the downfall for some time now. This is not a time to get discouraged and give up, its a time to rejoice that God's word is true and playing out as written and to keep hope that our heavenly Father will bring us victory. A few months back I listened to a Christian video in which they showed a clip of marxists telling a rally in Texas "they say we are going to hell" and the crowd cheered saying "yes we want to go to hell." They were fearful of that, but I said during my 2nd enlistment in the USMC I had a troubled kid I'll call G to protect his name. After 3 years of serving in that enlistment with him under my command, I had my platoon training at an LZ day and night 5 days a week for 5 straight weeks firing a launch effects trainer to simulate missile fire and track a moving target. That's slow and tedious and the troops get bored in 60 seconds or less so mischief was a constant. My 2 chiefs of mischief started emptying powder out of the NATO 7.62 blank cartridges into a helmet. My first impulse was to order them to stop, but curiosity got me to stop as I wanted to see what these 2 yahoo's were up to. Once full, they dumped the powder in a small island in the middle of the sand road about 30m behind our firing line. The island was chuck full for dry grass and weeds 5' tall. They spread it in a cross pattern then called G over giving him a book of MRE matches telling him to go and lite the powder in the middle of the cross. The brainchild did it and the entire island went up in a gulf of raging flames with G jumping up and down in the middle of it screaming Sgt save me I'm burning. Well not being one to miss out on a good crisis, I said G, how many times have I told you you were going to burn in hell for the way you are living. G: Many times Sgt, many times. Me: And you refused to believe me, well now do you believe me? G: Yes Sgt, I believe you, I'm burning in hell, please get me out I promise I'll change my ways. Me: Well since you've promised to change your ways why don't you just step out of the flames and join the rest of us, but you must keep your promise. G said Ok and walked out, the entire platoon roared in laughter. What I don't think anyone realize or at least never said is that while G was in the midst of a raging inferno, when he walked out he was completely untouched by the fire. His clothes, flesh, and hair was not burned. You might have read a story like that in the book of Daniel. Did I save him? No way, I was just the vessel that God was doing a work through. If you've heard Johnathan Cahn's testimony, he knew God was calling him to serve Him but was running from God till he made a deal saying I'll give my life to you on my death bed. God said not a problem and his Pinto car stalled on a train track with a locomotive coming fast. Threw his car a long way and it burst into flames. Somehow that got his attention and he cried out for God to save him and he walked out of the flames untouched. Me, I was so stubborn that God let the devil burn my flesh many a time while welding and cutting metal at a boat yard to get my attention. I thought I was serving God, but He taught me I was fighting against His will for my life. satan and his demons laughed constantly as they tortured me. What a fool I was, not that I'm all that bright today. God saved a wretch like G, a wretch like me, and a atheist Jew like Cahn, He can save anyone. So while the storm clouds look bad, keep your eyes off the storm and on the Father, Son and Holy Spirit. May God bless you all and keep you safe in this time of tribulation.
I love Stan Hoffman’s comment but I do believe this is it for the US. I think the US is gonna go down because of because of this I hope I’m wrong, but I’ve said this before and I still believe it’s true. That Babylon in revelations is guess who we’ve traded with every nation on the earth where the most loved nation on earth, but those who are against our religion and an ideology I’m gonna start bringing America to its knees