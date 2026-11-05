Democrats took the House and Senate yesterday. The Democratic Socialists of America expanded their ranks in Congress, and Muslim candidates secured historic gains: Abdul El-Sayed became the first Muslim elected to the U.S. Senate, while Ilhan Omar, Rashida Tlaib, and others retained or won House seats. Additional candidates advanced at the state and local level. These are measurable increases in institutional access for networks that have spent decades pursuing political influence inside American systems.

The 1991 Muslim Brotherhood Explanatory Memorandum, written by Mohamed Akram and later entered as evidence in the Holy Land Foundation trial, laid out the method. It called for the “enablement of Islam in North America” through a stable Islamic Movement led by the Brotherhood. That movement was to expand the observant base, present Islam as a civilization alternative, and support the global Islamic state. The document described the process as a “Civilization-Jihadist Process” and stated that the Brotherhood’s work in America is “a kind of grand Jihad in eliminating and destroying the Western civilization from within and ‘sabotaging’ its miserable house by their hands and the hands of the believers so that it is eliminated and God’s religion is made victorious over all other religions.” It called for absorption rather than open confrontation, mastery of coalitions, and the building of institutions so Islam becomes rooted and enabled.

Organizations aligned with that approach continue to operate. The left supplies the coalition and political cover. Yesterday’s results accelerate the process by placing more of its allies in positions that control legislation, oversight, and appointments. Europe’s recent riots, with Palestinian flags appearing amid looting and clashes, show the downstream results once the strategy reaches critical mass.

What comes next is not recovery. It is consolidation.

With both chambers of Congress now in Democratic hands and the DSA bloc larger, the networks that have long treated American institutions as instruments of replacement now hold the legislative levers. Expect reduced scrutiny of Islamist organizations, renewed pressure against state-level designations of groups like CAIR and the Muslim Brotherhood, and the continued expansion of parallel norms in education, law, and local governance. This is the structural shift. It does not reverse itself. It advances unless Americans treat every subsequent election, school board meeting, and local zoning vote as the next line of defense.

Join an Act for America chapter. Stay in the fight at the local level. The foundation changes when Americans stop treating these gains as ordinary politics and start treating them as the permanent contest they are.