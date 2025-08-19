Act for America

Act for America

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Virginia Carrington's avatar
Virginia Carrington
36m

Are you kidding? The republican power grab led by texas on behalf of trump myst be stopped. Asking voters in california to step in is one way to prevent the overturn of the Constitution. No mater what your political ideology, conservative or liberal, you must see that the road trump and MAGA is taking the country takes us to a one party state where your vote counts for nothing. Wake up and stop spreading false information

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Stan Hoffman's avatar
Stan Hoffman
2h

In the Old Testament we learn that David was a Shepherd to his fathers flock of sheep which meant he led them around the land to graze while also providing their protection from predators. David learned to play musical instruments and it was calming to his flock to hear the music and he could call them with his music because the sheep would hear it and know it was the music their good shepherd being played and would follow it. They also learned his voice and followed it. When David was working for King Saul, he would play music to calm the King down. Once he became King, he was known as a good shepherd to the people of Israel. satan learned this and because he wants to be worshiped as god, he mimics God. Thus came the worldly story of the Pied Piper who played the flute and all the mice followed him to their death. hitler likened the Jews as mice that needed to be destroyed, so like the Pied Piper, he learned to play the flute as in the speeches he gave to his flock of followers and he led them to massive death and destruction. Gavin Newsom knows how to play the flute like hitler did only he's far more subtle, thus he leads his sheep by the flute (words) he plays and his sheep follow him to their suffering, death, and destruction. We know that the Lord Jesus Christ is the King of Kings and the Good Shepherd, the greatest of all. When He spoke to the multitudes, He would finish saying "let him who has ears to hear, hear, let him who has eyes to see, see." He wasn't saying there were lots of physically blind and deaf people in the crowd, He was referring to the fact that the spiritually blind and deaf could not hear nor see what the spirit was teaching them, but those whom God opened their ears could hear, and those whom He opened their eyes could not only hear but see what Jesus was saying. And as Jesus would say, My sheep hear My voice and they know My name." Well Newsom's sheep know his voice and follow him, but while they may know the name of Jesus, they can not hear His voice and thus don't follow Him. They follow the modern day Pied Pipers of the left, but God has been opening the ears of some and they hear the bad music of the Pipers and others to see the bad fruit of the lefts Pipers. So the left is losing its power and control over the masses and so their flute is playing way off key as going insane just like hitler went insane as WWII started going against him. We must keep the faith, keep repenting, keep praying, and keep believing that our awesome God will give us the victory and heal our land for He has started to do just that. But its far from over, so don't get complacent or give up because of some bad news, keep pressing in and we shall take back our nation for God. May God bless you all.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Act for America Education
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture