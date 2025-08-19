In a striking display of aimlessness and desperation, the Democratic Party, struggling to find unity and purpose, has turned to weaponizing redistricting in Texas as a rallying cry ahead of the 2026 midterms.
This maneuver, driven by corrupt operatives within the party, exposes a deep-seated willingness to abandon their democratic principles for political gain.
Recent rhetoric from party leaders underscores this hypocrisy.
Beto O’Rourke, in a fiery speech on August 8, 2025, brazenly declared, “F the rules,” signaling a reckless disregard for legal and ethical boundaries in redistricting efforts to counter Republican gains in Texas.
Barack Obama echoed this alarmism on August 5, 2025, warning that “Republicans in Texas are trying to gerrymander district lines to unfairly win five seats,” framing it as a dire “assault on democracy.”
Yet, the most disgraceful move comes from California Governor Gavin Newsom, who on August 14, 2025, vowed to nullify Texas’s redistricting by calling a special election on November 4, 2025, to redraw California’s congressional maps—sacrificing the very democratic ideals he claims to defend. With 55% of Californians already woefully underrepresented and Democrats mysteriously enjoying double the representation they deserve, this power grab reveals the party’s true colors.
The Democrats’ strategy hinges on exploiting redistricting to manufacture electoral advantages, a tactic rooted in decades of gerrymandering that has skewed representation across multiple states.
Consider the stark disparities where Republican voices are silenced despite significant voter support, with little to no representation the US House:
- Hawaii: 0 Republican representatives; Trump 2020: 34.3%, 2024: ~35%; Registration: ~20% Republican.
- Vermont: 0 Republican representatives; Trump 2020: 30.7%, 2024: ~32%; Registration: ~25% Republican.
- Massachusetts: 0 Republican representatives; Trump 2020: 32.1%, 2024: ~33%; Registration: ~10% Republican.
- Rhode Island: 0 Republican representatives; Trump 2020: 38.6%, 2024: ~40%; Registration: ~15% Republican.
- Oregon: 0 Republican representatives (urban districts dominate); Trump 2020: 40.4%, 2024: ~42%; Registration: ~30% Republican.
- California: 9 Republican representatives out of 52 (17%); Trump 2020: 34.1%, 2024: ~36%; Registration: ~24% Republican, 31% Independent—yet Democrats hold 82% control and maneuvering for 94%.
- Illinois: 2 Republican representatives out of 17 (12%); Trump 2020: 40.6%, 2024: ~42%; Registration: ~35% Republican—severely skewed urban dominance.
- Maryland: 1 Republican representative out of 8 (12.5%); Trump 2020: 32.2%, 2024: ~34%; Registration: ~25% Republican
These distortions are not mere accidents but the result of deliberate manipulation, with California’s case standing out as particularly egregious. Newsom’s plan to bypass the independent Citizens Redistricting Commission—established by a two-thirds voter majority—further exposes the Democrats’ hypocrisy, as they dismantle their own touted democratic safeguards to cling to power.
Democrats are gripped by a growing fear that Republicans, energized by unprecedented nationwide support, will awaken and mobilize to claim the seats they are owed through fair elections, potentially gaining 24 House seats—1 in Hawaii, 1 in Vermont, 3 in Massachusetts, 1 in Rhode Island, 2 in Oregon, 9 in California, 5 in Illinois, and 2 in Maryland.
As Democrats cling to their outdated, dirty tactics, they risk overplaying their hand at the worst possible moment, inadvertently handing over these critical seats to Republicans, whose rising tide could grind Democratic influence and voice into the dustbin of history.
This redistricting crisis is a Hail Mary pass for Democrats, a last-ditch effort to unite a fractured party before the midterms while exposing decades of election cheating through gerrymandering.
This exposure offers a clarion call for America to mobilize. The nation must erect a wall or fortress of resistance—not just to halt further cheating but to press for fair districting in every disenfranchised state!
This includes an emergency special Census to remove illegal immigrants who inflate population counts, eliminating special interest group carve-outs that distort lines, and restoring sensible district boundaries that reflect real county, city, and party affiliation lines as constitutionally intended.
Only through this concerted effort can the republic reclaim its electoral integrity and ensure representation truly mirrors the will of the people, not the machinations of a desperate political elite.
Are you kidding? The republican power grab led by texas on behalf of trump myst be stopped. Asking voters in california to step in is one way to prevent the overturn of the Constitution. No mater what your political ideology, conservative or liberal, you must see that the road trump and MAGA is taking the country takes us to a one party state where your vote counts for nothing. Wake up and stop spreading false information
In the Old Testament we learn that David was a Shepherd to his fathers flock of sheep which meant he led them around the land to graze while also providing their protection from predators. David learned to play musical instruments and it was calming to his flock to hear the music and he could call them with his music because the sheep would hear it and know it was the music their good shepherd being played and would follow it. They also learned his voice and followed it. When David was working for King Saul, he would play music to calm the King down. Once he became King, he was known as a good shepherd to the people of Israel. satan learned this and because he wants to be worshiped as god, he mimics God. Thus came the worldly story of the Pied Piper who played the flute and all the mice followed him to their death. hitler likened the Jews as mice that needed to be destroyed, so like the Pied Piper, he learned to play the flute as in the speeches he gave to his flock of followers and he led them to massive death and destruction. Gavin Newsom knows how to play the flute like hitler did only he's far more subtle, thus he leads his sheep by the flute (words) he plays and his sheep follow him to their suffering, death, and destruction. We know that the Lord Jesus Christ is the King of Kings and the Good Shepherd, the greatest of all. When He spoke to the multitudes, He would finish saying "let him who has ears to hear, hear, let him who has eyes to see, see." He wasn't saying there were lots of physically blind and deaf people in the crowd, He was referring to the fact that the spiritually blind and deaf could not hear nor see what the spirit was teaching them, but those whom God opened their ears could hear, and those whom He opened their eyes could not only hear but see what Jesus was saying. And as Jesus would say, My sheep hear My voice and they know My name." Well Newsom's sheep know his voice and follow him, but while they may know the name of Jesus, they can not hear His voice and thus don't follow Him. They follow the modern day Pied Pipers of the left, but God has been opening the ears of some and they hear the bad music of the Pipers and others to see the bad fruit of the lefts Pipers. So the left is losing its power and control over the masses and so their flute is playing way off key as going insane just like hitler went insane as WWII started going against him. We must keep the faith, keep repenting, keep praying, and keep believing that our awesome God will give us the victory and heal our land for He has started to do just that. But its far from over, so don't get complacent or give up because of some bad news, keep pressing in and we shall take back our nation for God. May God bless you all.