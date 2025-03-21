Time for Some Green Card-Holding Muslim Leaders to be Deported

Steven Kirby | Jihad Watch | 3-19-2025

In an earlier article, I wrote about a report I had completed looking at statements coming from various leaders in the Muslim American community that were hostile toward Jews and Christians, the United States and Israel, and supportive of terrorists and terrorist organizations.[1] In this article I am focusing on particular statements made by seven of the individuals mentioned in that report. I have been able to verify that six of those seven were born outside the United States[2]; I have seen no evidence that any of the seven are American citizens:

Ayman Aishat (a Jordanian citizen [3] )

Sheikh Abdullah Alhajj

Imam Amro Elaswalli (born in Egypt [4] )

Imam Sheikh Mongy El Quesny (born in Egypt [5] )

Imam Yassir Fazaga (born in Eritrea [6] )

Imam Alhajie Jallow (born in Gambia[7])

Dr. Fadi Kablawi (born in Jordan[8])

Recently we have seen that statements in support of terrorists and terrorist organizations can have consequences when it comes to individuals who are in the United States by virtue of having a visa or a Permanent Residence Card (green card); such individuals can be deported. As Secretary of State Marco Rubio said of such individuals,

…if you are in this country, to promote Hamas, to promote terrorist organizations…We never would have let you in if we had known that and now that we know it, you’re going to leave.[9]

With regard to a matter involving support for the terrorist group Hezbollah, a Department of Homeland Security spokeswoman stated,

“A visa is a privilege not a right,” the spokeswoman, Tricia McLaughlin, said in a statement to The New York Times. “Glorifying and supporting terrorists who kill Americans is grounds for visa issuance to be denied. This is common-sense security.”[10]

As we can see in the statements arranged alphabetically by speaker in the latter part of this article, five of the above individuals have expressed support for terrorists: Aishat, Alhajj, Fazaga, Jallow, and Kablawi.

There is another section of federal law that allows for the deportation of visa or green card holders: 8 USC 1227 (4)(C)(i). This section states:

An alien whose presence or activities in the United States the Secretary of State has reasonable ground to believe would have potentially serious adverse foreign policy consequences for the United States is deportable.

This was the basis for the arrest of Mahmoud Khalil, the leader of the pro-Hamas demonstrations at Columbia University, who was arrested for allegedly circulating “pro-Hamas propaganda flyers.”[11]

So how does this pertain to our seven individuals? Among them, five of those individuals (Aishat, Elaswalli, El Quesny, Jallow, and Kablawi) have called for the killing of Jews/Israelis, Christians (Crusaders), and Arab and Muslim rulers. In terms of our foreign policy, how could it not have an adverse effect on our relations with the people of Israel and Arab leaders when we passively allow certain leaders in the Muslim American community to call for their killing? And how can we discuss human rights with other nations when we passively allow certain leaders in the Muslim American community to call for the killing of certain groups of people?

It is time to ask our federal officials when the deportation of certain green-card holding leaders in the Muslim American community will begin.

