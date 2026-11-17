President Trump said this week he is open to expanding terrorist designations for the Muslim Brotherhood and CAIR. He noted that Egypt has already clamped down on the Brotherhood at his request. He called CAIR “another one that we are watching” and said a designation “could happen.” Some Brotherhood chapters were already designated in 2025. Florida and Texas have acted at the state level. Florida’s designation of CAIR took effect on November 5. The organization has suspended operations there. No federal designation of CAIR has been issued.
The federal step is the one that matters. ACTNOW on our campaign below to designate them as terrorist organization.
A terrorist designation cuts off banking access, freezes assets, and criminalizes material support. It removes the nonprofit and “civil rights” cover that has allowed these organizations to operate inside American institutions for decades. The 1991 Muslim Brotherhood Explanatory Memorandum described the work in North America as a “Civilization-Jihadist Process” aimed at “eliminating and destroying the Western civilization from within.” CAIR is among the organizations aligned with that effort and was named an unindicted co-conspirator in the Holy Land Foundation Hamas-financing case.
These are not ordinary religious groups. They are political vehicles that treat American law as a tool rather than a limit.
States have shown the designation can be made and enforced. The federal government has the clearer authority and the broader reach. Designating the Brotherhood as a whole and CAIR at the federal level would end their ability to raise funds, influence policy, and embed themselves in schools, universities, and government programs under the label of nonprofit advocacy. Waiting until Democrats control Congress in January hands them the ability to block or reverse the move.
ACTNOW and demand that the administration finish the designation before the lame-duck window closes. Support our work as we fight tooth and nail to save our country. The organizations that treat the Constitution as secondary to a different legal system do not become ordinary nonprofits because they file the paperwork. Cut off the funds. Cut off the access. The time to do it is while the executive branch still can.
Praise be to our Heavenly Father who was, is, and always shall be on the throne and has given us His word to help us understand what is going on has already been spoken will happen. I've said for a long time that the US has rejected God for way to long and has murdered around 73million unborn babies. I've spoken of the judgments that came upon Israel when they fell to "tolerance" to all sin and child sacrifice are the same judgments coming upon the US for having done the same thing. That the enemy has entered the gateway of the nation and what enters the gateway shall spread throughout the land and the election proves the enemy is spreading fast across the nation. Also about the warning given to the Hebrews before they crossed the Jordan River that God will deliver the land into their hands because of all the wickedness the pagans practiced in the land and if they ever fell to those pagan ways they would be overrun by the pagans. Well the US drove out a lot of pagan practices but today many have fallen into that filth and the pagans have been invading and taking over power. I've also spoken about the altar of Pergamon and the statue of Zeus which is the throne of satan having brought about many evil events since it was moved to Berlin. Sadly I just learned that the Germans have been remolding the throne of satan and will unveil it in 2027. That event will bring a rise to evil which we are already seeing the tip of. Remember, satan wants to be worshiped as or above God and in order to do so he needs a throne to sit upon and a kingdom to rule. That kingdom would be the 1 world government supported by the 1 world church. Both of which are on the rise. I said after DJT was elected, don't be surprised if you see a recession that could turn into a recession, and that I don't think it will come till around the 2028-29 Shmita. We are seeing a market correction right now, that's not highly unusual, however there seems to be a lot of pessimism among the so call financial gurus about 2027 being a very bad year to come. The entire world is in massive debt to GDP so it will not take much for it to collapse. Not saying it will, but if its getting time for the final 7 year tribulation, it is going to help push the world over the edge and people will scream for their false messiah to save them. Jesus said when we see these things happening, rejoice for our redemption draws near. So I urge all believers to keep the faith and be ready for what is to come. So many are cold and have fallen away from the faith and turned to satanic marxism. Hope you all make it, may God bless each and everyone of you and your loved ones.