President Trump said this week he is open to expanding terrorist designations for the Muslim Brotherhood and CAIR. He noted that Egypt has already clamped down on the Brotherhood at his request. He called CAIR “another one that we are watching” and said a designation “could happen.” Some Brotherhood chapters were already designated in 2025. Florida and Texas have acted at the state level. Florida’s designation of CAIR took effect on November 5. The organization has suspended operations there. No federal designation of CAIR has been issued.

The federal step is the one that matters. ACTNOW on our campaign below to designate them as terrorist organization.

A terrorist designation cuts off banking access, freezes assets, and criminalizes material support. It removes the nonprofit and “civil rights” cover that has allowed these organizations to operate inside American institutions for decades. The 1991 Muslim Brotherhood Explanatory Memorandum described the work in North America as a “Civilization-Jihadist Process” aimed at “eliminating and destroying the Western civilization from within.” CAIR is among the organizations aligned with that effort and was named an unindicted co-conspirator in the Holy Land Foundation Hamas-financing case.

These are not ordinary religious groups. They are political vehicles that treat American law as a tool rather than a limit.

States have shown the designation can be made and enforced. The federal government has the clearer authority and the broader reach. Designating the Brotherhood as a whole and CAIR at the federal level would end their ability to raise funds, influence policy, and embed themselves in schools, universities, and government programs under the label of nonprofit advocacy. Waiting until Democrats control Congress in January hands them the ability to block or reverse the move.

ACTNOW and demand that the administration finish the designation before the lame-duck window closes. Support our work as we fight tooth and nail to save our country. The organizations that treat the Constitution as secondary to a different legal system do not become ordinary nonprofits because they file the paperwork. Cut off the funds. Cut off the access. The time to do it is while the executive branch still can.

ACT NOW