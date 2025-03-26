Josh Hawley’s Bold Move to Rein in Rogue Judges

Senator Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) is throwing down the gauntlet with a legislative sledgehammer to stop district court judges from issuing nationwide injunctions that throttle presidential orders, and he’s got a chance to force some hypocritical Democrats to eat their own words.

Recently, Hawley unveiled plans for a bill to end these judicial power grabs, slamming “RECORD numbers of national injunctions against the Trump administration” as “a dramatic abuse of judicial authority” on X. “I will introduce legislation to stop this abuse for good,” he vowed. This isn’t just a tweak—it’s a full-on assault to restore the executive branch’s constitutional muscle and halt judges who think they can play dictator from the bench. But here’s the kicker: Democrats who cried foul over the same issue under Biden now have a shot to prove they meant it.

Nationwide injunctions have become a judicial plague, spiking under Trump with 64 during his first term, compared to 12 against Obama and 14 against Biden, per Harvard Law Review stats. In Trump’s second term, barely a month in, 15 injunctions have already hit, stalling everything from birthright citizenship reforms to deporting Tren de Aragua gangsters. Hawley’s bill would chain these orders to a judge’s district or the suing parties, gutting their nationwide reach. It’s a direct response to cases like Chief Judge James Boasberg’s March 2025 stunt, forcing deportation flights to El Salvador to turn back mid-air despite Trump’s clear authority under the Alien Enemies Act. Legal scholars agree: courts rarely have jurisdiction over such executive calls, yet these injunctions keep coming, fueled by partisan hacks.

Senator Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) raged in 2023 against “special interest groups playing hopscotch with American courts” to snag biased judges, pushing a bill for three-judge panels on nationwide injunctions. Representative Deborah Ross (D-N.C.) co-sponsored it, decrying judge-shopping that let one rogue halt Biden’s policies. Even Justice Elena Kagan, a liberal icon, griped in 2022 that “it just can’t be right” for a single judge to freeze national policy. It’s time for Wyden, Ross, and their crew to put their money where their mouth is and join Hawley’s fight.

Impeachment’s on the table—Rep. Brandon Gill’s already targeting Boasberg, with Trump’s backing. Judges like Boasberg, whose family ties to anti-deportation groups scream bias, need to go. The Constitution allows removal for “high crimes and misdemeanors,” and chronic overreach qualifies. Chief Justice Roberts dodges, but appellate delays don’t cut it when lives and borders hang in the balance.

This fight’s about more than Trump—it’s about defending our Constitutional Republic and the executive powers granted by the electorate. When a single judge in, say, Hawaii can nix a border security plan nationwide, it’s not “checks and balances”; it’s a coup against the people’s will. Hawley’s not alone—Rep. Darrell Issa’s “No Rogue Rulings Act” already cleared the House Judiciary Committee, aiming to cap district court reach. Together, these moves could restore the executive’s rightful turf and end this judicial circus.

Today we can restore Presidential authority and stop the 600-plus district judges playing kingmaker. Hawley’s legislation is a start, but ousting the worst offenders seals the deal.

