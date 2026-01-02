Act for America

Act for America

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Christopher Arnell's avatar
Christopher Arnell
3h

When members of Congress outperform the S&P 500

and Warren Buffett.

Year after year.

That is not success.

That is a statistical anomaly.

https://mrchrisarnell.com/p/open-letter-to-president-trump

#CongressionalWealth #MarketMath #FollowTheData

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
5m

They absolutely thought no one would notice—and that’s the tell. Sudden millions, scrubbed profiles, and frantic digital cleanup don’t happen in healthy, transparent enterprises. They happen when people panic about paper trails. When a sitting member of Congress like Ilhan Omar sits at the intersection of exploding fraud in her district, donor pipelines tied to indicted players, and a household net worth that jumps like a meme stock, scrutiny isn’t “Islamophobia” or “right-wing smears.” It’s math. Legitimate wealth welcomes daylight. It doesn’t wipe LinkedIn pages and hope the clock runs out. If this is all innocent, prove it. If not, investigate everything—and follow every dollar.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Act for America Education · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture