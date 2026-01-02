You’ve heard the saying: If it walks like a duck and quacks like a duck, it’s probably a duck.

Meet Tim Mynett, the husband of radical Congresswoman Ilhan Omar (D-MN). Mynett is the co-founder of Rose Lake Capital, a venture firm that reportedly ballooned to tens of millions of dollars almost overnight. Is that type of rapid growth possible? Sure. But did it happen with clean hands?

Let’s look at the numbers.

Ilhan Omar’s financial disclosures show her household net worth skyrocketing from under $1 million in 2023 to roughly $30 million by 2024—a staggering increase largely attributed to Mynett’s business interests. Rose Lake Capital, founded in 2022, reportedly jumped from near-zero valuation to somewhere between $5 million and $25 million in just over a year. This is not an exaggeration. Rose Lake Capital had less than $1,000 in assets according to their 2023 financial disclosure.

As if that weren’t enough, Mynett’s California winery reportedly surged in value to between $1 and $5 million—despite past fraud allegations tied to the operation.

Coincidence? Hardly.

With a major fraud scandal unfolding in Rep. Omar’s own district, scrutiny of the sudden and dramatic increase in the Congresswoman’s net worth—and that of her husband—was inevitable. This is especially true given that several individuals later indicted in the fraud scheme donated to Omar’s campaigns, and one of her aides actively advocated for the very programs that were being exploited.

And now, right as questions grow louder, Rose Lake Capital wipes its digital fingerprints clean. According to the New York Post, its nine officers’ names and bios, including Mynett’s, are now scrubbed from LinkedIn and their website without explanation. Legitimate companies don’t erase leadership profiles when the spotlight turns on. They explain. They document. They cooperate.

This looks like a cover-up.

Even watchdog groups are paying attention. The National Legal and Policy Center has confirmed it is examining Omar’s finances. It’s about time.

Rep. Brian Babin (R-TX) rightfully criticized Gov. Tim Walz and Rep. Ilhan Omar for failing to act on the fraud, even after concerns were raised. “On Walz’s watch, Minnesota became a fraud factory, aided and defended by allies like Ilhan Omar. Investigate everything. Prosecute everyone involved.”

Exactly right.

Rep. Omar has seemingly appointed herself as the spokesperson for the Somali community, appearing week after week in media interviews to push back against growing scrutiny. Yet her relentless defense and dismissal of legitimate concerns raise serious questions. Why is she so determined to downplay an exploding scandal in her own district? Have Rep. Omar or her husband personally or professionally benefited from the massive fraud unfolding in their own backyard?

Sudden wealth. Scrubbed records. Campaign donations tied to indicted fraudsters. Political protection for broken systems. If it walks like a duck and quacks like a duck, it’s time to stop pretending we don’t hear it.

This is not just about money—it’s about a pattern. A radical ideology married to corruption. From Rep. Omar’s history of anti-American rhetoric and extremist apologism to the growing financial fog surrounding her household, the stench only continues to grow.

If you are tired of watching politicians and their inner circles manipulate the system—if you are fed up with taxpayer dollars being diverted from their intended purpose, and sick of seeing American generosity exploited—then now is the time to act.

