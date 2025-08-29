As the Democratic National Committee (DNC) convenes for its first major meeting since the 2024 election, the party’s leadership is doubling down on a radical agenda that starkly contrasts with the sentiments of most Americans. Despite the Supreme Court’s recent ruling affirming the executive branch’s authority over federal courts, prominent DNC members are pushing to stack the Supreme Court—a policy straight from the playbooks of the Democratic Socialist and Communist parties. This extreme position, alongside other divisive stances, signals a troubling disconnect between the DNC’s oligarchic leadership and the electorate they claim to represent.

Among the most alarming proposals is the claim that Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) raids constitute a crisis surpassing the devastation of COVID-19. This rhetoric dismisses the real suffering caused by the pandemic while inflaming tensions around immigration enforcement. Equally troubling is the DNC’s assertion that Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) initiatives—often criticized as discriminatory, non-merit-based social engineering—are a “core Christian tenet.” This framing not only misrepresents Christian or Constitutional values but also alienates voters who see DEI as divisive and unfair.

The DNC’s embrace of these radical positions reveals a party leadership more aligned with its most progressive fringes than with the broader American public. Polls consistently show that 80% of Americans oppose much of the agenda being pushed at this conference, from court-packing to open-border policies and forced DEI frameworks. Yet, the DNC appears intent on masking its extremism, hoping to retain the support of classical liberals who still cling to the memory of a more moderate Democratic Party. This strategy—advancing a radical platform while paying lip service to centrism—is a cynical attempt to manipulate voters, treating them as pawns in a larger ideological game.

Their refusal to openly merge with their socialist and communist counterparts is a calculated move to maintain a veneer of electability.

To stop these radicals, we must secure our entire electoral system, riddled with vulnerabilities:

- Ban voting machines

- Ban mail-in voting

- Ban drop boxes

- Ban ballot harvesting, trafficking, and tourism

- Ban private funding of elections

- Restore hand-counted paper ballots

- Ban electronic voter signature verification

- Ban automatic voter registration

- Ban non-citizen voting

- Require voter ID and precinct-only voting

- Enforce clean voter rolls

-Fair district mapping without gerrymandering

-Make Election Day a national holiday

Elections are only as secure as their weakest link, and the current system is a patchwork of vulnerabilities. Mail-in voting, in particular, is a glaring flaw: ballots can arrive from anywhere, with minimal oversight, and once separated from their envelopes, they’re nearly impossible to challenge forensically. Courts have dismissed fraud claims due to this lack of traceability, even when evidence abounds. Western democracies, which universally ban mail-in voting and voting machines, look at the U.S. with disbelief.

“Western nations are stunned that the United States, the beacon of freedom, holds the least secure elections in the developed world.”—Brigitte Gabriel

By banning exploitable voting methods and enforcing strict oversight, we can rebuild an electoral system that reflects the will of the people—not the ambitions of a radical elite.

“It’s time to demand absolute, testable election security over vague promises.” –Brigitte Gabriel

The DNC’s radical agenda and the vulnerabilities in our elections are two sides of the same coin: a betrayal of the American voter. It’s time to unite, educate, and act to restore common sense and secure our elections.

