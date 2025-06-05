DOGE Cuts Poised to Reshape Government

As the August recess looms, conservatives across the nation are rallying behind the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), created by Elon Musk, in its mission to slash federal waste and curb bureaucratic overreach. The White House is preparing a $9.4 billion rescissions package, targeting programs like NPR, PBS, and foreign aid agencies such as USAID, to formalize DOGE’s initial cuts. This package, expected to reach Congress soon, represents a fraction of the estimated $175 billion in savings DOGE claims to have achieved by dismantling contracts, canceling programs, and rooting out fraud. Yet, conservative frustration is mounting over Congress’s sluggish pace in codifying these cuts, with many demanding swift action to lock in these reforms before the recess.

“Congress moves slower than a glacier, and that’s being generous. We need to cut the red tape and act on what the people want—now.” –Senator Rand Paul

The recently passed “One Big Beautiful Bill Act,” championed by President Trump, has been hailed as a historic achievement, slashing over $1.6 trillion in mandatory spending, including Medicaid reforms. However, conservatives argue this is just the beginning. The real battle lies in the upcoming budget, where DOGE’s cuts are expected to take center stage. House Speaker Mike Johnson emphasized this momentum, stating, “The House is eager and ready to act on DOGE’s findings so we can deliver even more cuts to big government that President Trump wants and the American people demand.” The bill’s focus on discretionary spending, such as agency funding, complements DOGE’s mission, but conservatives like Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene are impatient: “Personally, I want to pass DOGE cuts every single week until the bloated, out-of-control government is reigned back in. Our future is in peril.”

State officials echo this urgency. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, a vocal DOGE supporter, criticized Congress’s inaction, saying, “We’re at the end of May, past Memorial Day, and not one cent in DOGE cuts has been implemented by Congress.” In Georgia, Rep. William Timmons underscored the stakes, slamming the Biden era’s “$2.7 trillion in improper payments since 2003” and warning that unchecked waste fuels “the greatest national security threat facing this country, our debt.”

“DOGE’s work is a historic opportunity to dismantle a system too long weaponized against taxpayers. Thank you, President Trump and Elon Musk!” --Brigitte Gabriel

The formation of DOGE has electrified fiscal conservatives, who view its $175 billion in savings—equivalent to $1,086.96 per taxpayer—as a triumph. From uncovering 12.3 million Social Security records falsely listing individuals over 120 years old to canceling $3 million in dubious foreign programs, DOGE’s impact is undeniable. Yet, the administrative timelines of Congress, designed to prevent hasty decisions, have slowed progress. This deliberate pace, while frustrating, serves a purpose. As conservatives recall the 2,000-page Pelosi bill rushed through without scrutiny, they acknowledge the need for debate to avoid unintended consequences. The system, built to protect against reckless legislation, ensures DOGE’s cuts face rigorous vetting.

Still, the anticipation for permanent DOGE cuts is palpable. Conservatives are particularly incensed by the Leftist gravy train funding partisan causes and enriching themselves, including election gaming schemes that exploit taxpayer dollars. DOGE’s dismantling of USAID, with 83% of its programs axed, is a prime example of targeting what many view as liberal strongholds. Sen. Rand Paul, a fiscal hawk, expressed frustration at the modest $9 billion rescission package, urging bolder action: “If we can’t pass a $9 billion rescission package, we might as well all pack it up.”

“Chop, Baby, Chop!” –Brigitte Gabriel

At the heart of this movement stands Elon Musk, a polarizing figure who conservatives hail as a great American hero. Musk sacrificed time, business growth, and personal aspirations to lead DOGE, enduring relentless attacks from the Left, including the torching of Tesla’s and Tesla Dealerships. His efforts to expose deep state corruption and sever its funding streams have galvanized supporters. As Rep. Aaron Bean of Florida noted, “The momentum is there. [Musk]’s been the rocket that has lifted DOGE into orbit.” We wait with great anticipation for DOGE’s cuts to become permanent, ending the abuse of taxpayer funds for partisan gain. To Elon Musk, who took a metaphorical bullet for America, we say thank you! Chop, Baby, Chop!

