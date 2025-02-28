Conservatives trapped in deep blue or RINO run states are dreaming of DOGE power as a game-changing force—one that can finally crack open the walls of corruption, enforce real accountability, and shine an unstoppable light of transparency on their states’ reckless governance. Drain State Swamps Here»

Tax tyrants can and must be brought to heel through a bold new DOGE policy that upholds states’ constitutional authority while imposing strict conditions, unwavering accountability, and full transparency on federal funding. The era of unchecked taxation and reckless spending must end—states that bleed taxpayers dry should no longer receive blank checks from Washington. Instead, federal funds should come with clear, enforceable mandates ensuring that tax burdens are lowered, wasteful spending is curbed, and financial responsibility is restored. This is not about federal overreach but about forcing fiscal discipline where politicians have failed. With strong oversight and incentivized efficiency, we can break the cycle of financial mismanagement and return economic power to the people—where it belongs.

States receive an average of 27% of their total budget from the federal government, making serious oversight essential to preventing waste, fraud, and abuse. Some states rely even more heavily on federal dollars—Texas pulls in 39% of its budget from Washington, while Florida’s share sits at 37%. This level of dependence demands strict conditions and transparency to ensure taxpayers aren’t funding bloated bureaucracies and reckless spending sprees.

Deep blue states, led by feverish “tax and spend” Democrats, have become masters of squeezing their citizens dry. When evaluating the total tax burden—including income, sales, property, gas, and other taxes—blue states impose far heavier financial burdens than their red-state counterparts. Their addiction to taxation isn’t about necessity; it’s about control, and hardworking Americans are the ones paying the price.

Even at the gas pump, the difference is staggering. Blue states impose significantly higher fuel taxes, further draining the wallets of their residents. In deep blue strongholds—California gouges its drivers with a crushing 68.1 cents per gallon, Illinois follows closely at 66.5 cents, while red states like Alaska and Mississippi keep their gas taxes at a mere 8.95 and 18.4 cents per gallon, respectively. This isn’t governance—it’s legalized extortion, and it’s time for DOGE-powered oversight to put an end to it.

Today, we submitted a bold set of DOGE policy recommendations designed to help conservatives in blue states drain their swamps—a plan called ‘Follow the Money: State Transparency and Accountability.’

Track Federal Funds & Expose Corruption – DOGE oversight should trace every federal dollar sent to states, preventing misallocation like COVID funds being siphoned elsewhere. Automated tracking, strict reporting, and felony charges for fraud would halt taxpayer looting in deep blue states. Crack Down on Bloated Spending Bills – Massive federal spending bills like the Infrastructure Act and Green New Deal are ripe for abuse. DOGE must scrutinize every dollar, claw back misused funds, and cut off cash diverted to unrelated pet projects. Expose and Halt State-Level Waste – A DOGE reporting system would call out failures like California’s high-speed rail debacle. When taxpayer money is squandered, the DOJ should step in with criminal probes to stop the theft. Follow the Money & Root Out Cronyism – DOGE must track how federal and state funds flow, exposing corrupt ties between elected officials, their families, and insiders profiting from government projects. Enforce Corruption Laws Relentlessly – To drain the swamp in both DC and the states, DOGE should supercharge the DOJ with a dedicated office laser-focused on prosecuting government corruption at every level. Expose Federal & State-Level Fraud – Misuse of funds extends beyond DC. DOGE must follow tax dollars funneled into “woke” non-profits and climate initiatives that fail to deliver, forcing them to repay every stolen cent and face criminal charges. Lock Down Elections & Ban Voting Machine Scams – Costly, un-auditable voting machines drain state budgets while inviting fraud. DOGE should track election funding, expose the grift, and ban corrupt vendors and their products. Fortify Cybersecurity & Stop Foreign Attacks – Elon Musk should lead a DOGE-driven CISA oversight system to report and prevent security breaches. Our election systems and government networks have been hacked repeatedly due to negligence, and we remain a global embarrassment.

We finally have a government that is working for and listening to the American people in a way unseen since the bold, unshackled spirit of our founding years.

Now is the time for our Republic to seize this golden era of opportunity, take bold action, and demand the change we deserve—before it slips away.

