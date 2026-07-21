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Abigail Joy Starke's avatar
Abigail Joy Starke
1hEdited

This is unreal and yet it is! Complete contradiction to our founding documents, from the ppl who fought so hard for our America to be free.

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Abigail Joy Starke's avatar
Abigail Joy Starke
1hEdited

Are workman’s comp, ssa benefits, Medicaid forms of socialism? Asking because a friend said I can’t be fully pro capitalism if I want these things.

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