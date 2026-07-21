by Daniel Greenfield

PolitiFact tried to ‘fact check’ President Trump’s claim that the DSA was Communist and pretended to disprove it only to be forced to admit by the end of the article that Marxists and Communists actually run the DSA.

The fallback position for the media and others arguing that the DSA actually isn’t that extreme is to point to the DSA’s platform as being mostly about expanding the welfare state. But the DSA doesn’t have a real ‘platform’, it’s a coalition of Communists, Marxists and useful idiots, and what it mostly puts up is a list of short-term objectives that are easy to transform into a graphical list likely to appeal to Dems, mostly focusing on socialized medicine and other welfare gimmicks.

But there is one agenda item that makes it pretty clear where we’re headed. The DSA states “our goal is to put workers in charge of the government through a new democratic constitution that establishes civil, political, and democratic rights for all, is based on proportional representation in a single federal legislature. With a government by, for, and of the working class and with powerful labor unions and social movements organizing in every city and town, we hope to build a socialist society.”

That means abolishing the existing United States constitution and replacing it with something else, also eliminating the Senate and establishing unenumerated “civil, political, and democratic rights for all” in unstated ways.

This would most likely mean creating assorted rights to housing and forms of welfare, while allowing the government to seize private property, and eliminating the First Amendment so that it’s constrained by other considerations. That would bring the United States constitution in line with European and other socialist documents.

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Does this part sound familiar? “With a government by, for, and of the working class and with powerful labor unions and social movements organizing in every city and town, we hope to build a socialist society”.

If it doesn’t sound familiar, let’s have a look at the Stalin era 1936 Constitution of the USSR.

ARTICLE 1. The Union of Soviet Socialist Republics is a socialist state of workers and peasants.

ARTICLE 2. The Soviets of Working People’s Deputies, which grew and attained strength as a result of the overthrow of the landlords and capitalists and the achievement of the dictatorship of the proletariat, constitute the political foundation of the U.S.S.R.

ARTICLE 3. In the U.S.S.R. all power belongs to the working people of town and country as represented by the Soviets of Working People’s Deputies.

ARTICLE 4. The socialist system of economy and the socialist ownership of the means and instruments of production, firmly established as a result of the abolition of the capitalist system of economy, the abrogation of private ownership of the means and instruments of production and the abolition of the exploitation of man by man, constitute the economic foundation of the U.S.S.R.

You can safely assume that the DSA Constitution will be an updated version of this sort of thing, eliminating private property and ‘democracy’ while replacing it with ‘Soviets’ style democracy. Except they’ll call it Stakeholder democracy and it’s already common on the Left. There were of course lots of ‘rights’ in the Soviet constitution and they were all fictional and worthless when push came to shove.

This was the only ‘right’ that mattered. “The right to work is ensured by the socialist organization of the national economy, the steady growth of the productive forces of Soviet society, the elimination of the possibility of economic crises, and the abolition of unemployment.”

And this is the DSA vision.

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