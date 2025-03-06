The U.S. taxpayer is being fleeced to prop up a shamelessly partisan media empire—NPR, PBS, and their shadowy federal benefactors like USAID—and it’s time to pull the plug. These outlets, cloaked as "public broadcasters," rake in hundreds of millions annually from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB), with NPR snagging about $100 million and PBS pocketing 16% of its budget directly from federal coffers. Add in USAID’s murky media handouts—$44,000 to Politico alone in 2023–2024, part of a broader $34.3 million to media since 2014—and you’ve got a taxpayer-funded propaganda racket that’d make a dictator blush. This isn’t about education or emergency alerts; it’s about pushing left-leaning, government-controlled narratives while private-sector workers scrape by without such handouts.

The bias is blatant. NPR buried the Hunter Biden laptop story, sneered at the COVID lab-leak theory as “debunked,” and slaps “racist” on anything that dares dissent—all while 65% of CPB funding fuels partisan content, not rural station lifelines as they claim. PBS isn’t far behind, churning out polished specials that lean hard into progressive dogma, ignoring stories that bruise the Democratic brand. USAID, meanwhile, funneled cash to outlets like E&E News (a Politico arm), supposedly for subscriptions, but the stench of influence peddling lingers—especially when Trump’s team caught wind of $8 million in broader federal subscriptions, sparking outrage over “payoffs” for favorable coverage.

The Government Accountability Office’s (GAO’s) $233–$521 billion fraud estimate from 2018–2022 only hints at the waste; how much of that greased this media mill?

This isn’t the 1960s, when the Public Broadcasting Act made sense for a sparse media landscape. Today, with endless private alternatives, NPR and PBS are dinosaurs gorging on public funds—98% of federal workers enjoy pensions these outlets indirectly prop up, while only 15% of private workers do. Why are we bankrolling their cushy gigs to parrot Leftist talking points? The excuse of “independent journalism” collapses when you see their slanted output, often echoing USAID’s globalist pet projects or Democratic priorities. It’s a racket, plain and simple—rural stations could survive on local ads and donors, not federal welfare.

Elon Musk’s DOGE crew is right to target this bloat. Defunding isn’t just fiscal sanity; it’s a gut punch to state-sponsored bias. Force NPR and PBS to go private—let them compete in the free market like real journalists, not subsidized mouthpieces. The $595 million CPB handout, plus USAID’s media meddling, could fix roads or cut taxes, not pad liberal airwaves.

Don’t Let Move On Activists Drown Out Our Voice with their Campaign to Save NPR and PBS!

Congress must act: axe the funding, end the charade, and free taxpayers from this left-leaning albatross.

Share

WE DEPEND ON YOUR SUPPORT! With your annual subscription, RECEIVE YOUR FREE COPY of my NY Times Bestseller, ‘Because They Hate,’ while supplies last. You are delivering REAL RESULTS with your support!