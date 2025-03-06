The U.S. taxpayer is being fleeced to prop up a shamelessly partisan media empire—NPR, PBS, and their shadowy federal benefactors like USAID—and it’s time to pull the plug. These outlets, cloaked as "public broadcasters," rake in hundreds of millions annually from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB), with NPR snagging about $100 million and PBS pocketing 16% of its budget directly from federal coffers. Add in USAID’s murky media handouts—$44,000 to Politico alone in 2023–2024, part of a broader $34.3 million to media since 2014—and you’ve got a taxpayer-funded propaganda racket that’d make a dictator blush. This isn’t about education or emergency alerts; it’s about pushing left-leaning, government-controlled narratives while private-sector workers scrape by without such handouts.
The bias is blatant. NPR buried the Hunter Biden laptop story, sneered at the COVID lab-leak theory as “debunked,” and slaps “racist” on anything that dares dissent—all while 65% of CPB funding fuels partisan content, not rural station lifelines as they claim. PBS isn’t far behind, churning out polished specials that lean hard into progressive dogma, ignoring stories that bruise the Democratic brand. USAID, meanwhile, funneled cash to outlets like E&E News (a Politico arm), supposedly for subscriptions, but the stench of influence peddling lingers—especially when Trump’s team caught wind of $8 million in broader federal subscriptions, sparking outrage over “payoffs” for favorable coverage.
The Government Accountability Office’s (GAO’s) $233–$521 billion fraud estimate from 2018–2022 only hints at the waste; how much of that greased this media mill?
This isn’t the 1960s, when the Public Broadcasting Act made sense for a sparse media landscape. Today, with endless private alternatives, NPR and PBS are dinosaurs gorging on public funds—98% of federal workers enjoy pensions these outlets indirectly prop up, while only 15% of private workers do. Why are we bankrolling their cushy gigs to parrot Leftist talking points? The excuse of “independent journalism” collapses when you see their slanted output, often echoing USAID’s globalist pet projects or Democratic priorities. It’s a racket, plain and simple—rural stations could survive on local ads and donors, not federal welfare.
Elon Musk’s DOGE crew is right to target this bloat. Defunding isn’t just fiscal sanity; it’s a gut punch to state-sponsored bias. Force NPR and PBS to go private—let them compete in the free market like real journalists, not subsidized mouthpieces. The $595 million CPB handout, plus USAID’s media meddling, could fix roads or cut taxes, not pad liberal airwaves.
Don’t Let Move On Activists Drown Out Our Voice with their Campaign to Save NPR and PBS!
Congress must act: axe the funding, end the charade, and free taxpayers from this left-leaning albatross.
Don’t Miss Out on Our 2025 America First Celebration Half-Off Discount for New and Returning Subscribers for a Limited Time!
WE DEPEND ON YOUR SUPPORT! With your annual subscription, RECEIVE YOUR FREE COPY of my NY Times Bestseller, ‘Because They Hate,’ while supplies last. You are delivering REAL RESULTS with your support!
Act for America is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Driving tractors doing field work for 16-18 hrs/day, the radio was my entertainment. I listened to NPR for a little bit and didn't like it. A few years later I watched a few PBS shows and again I didn't like it. People would ask if I donated to them, I'd say no, they're pushing propaganda lies. But the nation was going godless, so as Jesus said, they will no longer have ears to hear the truth, but have ears itching unto lies. So people were gobbling up the lies till the nation became "woke". Glad to see some are working to reverse that. In the OT, Israel would go into apostacy sometimes, but God always kept a remnant of people who remained faithful to Him and it was through them that He turned the nation back around. I thank God for the remnant of faithful people in the US who are the ones leading the turn around of our nation. Its a long hard struggle to fight the uphill battle from great apostacy back to great righteousness, but if we remain faithful and let the light of God shine through our lives, it will be accomplished. If we get complacent again, we'll be overwhelmed by the "woke" once again, so remain vigilant and keep pressing forward. May God bless all who are following Him.
Thanks for your words Brigette Gabrielle. Posted on FB, sent via this message emails and txts too. NPR has been lousy for 40 years, always left leaning. I appreciate your wisdom and hope that all here can also try to make a difference. We are finally back from the wrath of FJB, the demonrats and Obamarama. I am happy that our PRESIDENT TRUMP is back where he rightfully belongs as the Leader of the free USA 🇺🇸.