The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), once a guardian of clean air and water, has veered dangerously off course under misguided "green" policies that prioritize global alarmism over the needs of American families.

With President Trump's appointment of new leadership, including Administrator Lee Zeldin, it's time to seize this moment and restore sanity to the agency. These fake green mandates, rooted in the 2009 Endangerment Finding and greenhouse gas (GHG) vehicle standards, have inflicted severe harm on everyday Americans—resulting in skyrocketing costs, job losses, and reduced choices—while delivering no climate benefits. We have the power to change this direction and put America First again.

End EPA’s Fake Green Mandates and Overreach!

Consider the 2009 Endangerment Finding, which declared CO2 and other GHGs as pollutants endangering public health, paving the way for trillions in regulations. This flawed premise has justified stringent vehicle emission rules, forcing automakers to prioritize electric vehicles (EVs) over affordable, reliable options. The result? New car prices have surged by thousands of dollars due to compliance costs, burdening working families already strained by inflation. The Biden-era tailpipe standards alone are projected to add $1 trillion in cumulative costs, including higher fuel and maintenance expenses, without fake efforts to “curb global temperatures”—given China's and India's emissions dwarf U.S. efforts at 39% versus our 13%.

Annual savings from repeal could exceed $54 billion, easing the financial squeeze on households and small businesses.

These policies have decimated jobs in manufacturing and energy sectors. The push for EVs and reduced fossil fuel use has shuttered factories, exported jobs overseas, and threatened energy reliability, leading to blackouts and higher utility bills. Rural communities, dependent on affordable transportation and traditional energy, suffer most as older, safer vehicles are sidelined by expensive "green" mandates that ignore real-world needs.

Meanwhile, the regulations ignore CO2's benefits, like enhanced crop yields—U.S. corn production has risen tenfold since 1900, partly due to atmospheric CO2 fertilization—yet impose hidden taxes that inflate grocery and goods prices.

President Trump's new EPA leadership is already acting decisively. On Day One, executive orders initiated the largest deregulatory push in U.S. history, targeting 31 actions to slash over $1 trillion in burdensome regulations, including reconsidering the Endangerment Finding and revising vehicle standards.

Zeldin's plan to cut the EPA's budget by 65% and refocus on core missions—such as clean water without overreach—will unleash American energy, revive auto jobs, and lower living costs. By empowering states and prioritizing innovation over ideology, we can end the war on fossil fuels and foster real economic growth.

Americans hold the power to sustain this change. Support Trump's agenda by contacting Congress to back deregulation, submitting comments on EPA proposals, and voting for leaders who reject alarmism. Together, we can redirect the EPA, protect our wallets and jobs, and build a prosperous, energy-independent future. The time for urgency is now—America First starts with us.

