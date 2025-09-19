The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), once a guardian of clean air and water, has veered dangerously off course under misguided "green" policies that prioritize global alarmism over the needs of American families.
With President Trump's appointment of new leadership, including Administrator Lee Zeldin, it's time to seize this moment and restore sanity to the agency. These fake green mandates, rooted in the 2009 Endangerment Finding and greenhouse gas (GHG) vehicle standards, have inflicted severe harm on everyday Americans—resulting in skyrocketing costs, job losses, and reduced choices—while delivering no climate benefits. We have the power to change this direction and put America First again.
End EPA’s Fake Green Mandates and Overreach!
Consider the 2009 Endangerment Finding, which declared CO2 and other GHGs as pollutants endangering public health, paving the way for trillions in regulations. This flawed premise has justified stringent vehicle emission rules, forcing automakers to prioritize electric vehicles (EVs) over affordable, reliable options. The result? New car prices have surged by thousands of dollars due to compliance costs, burdening working families already strained by inflation. The Biden-era tailpipe standards alone are projected to add $1 trillion in cumulative costs, including higher fuel and maintenance expenses, without fake efforts to “curb global temperatures”—given China's and India's emissions dwarf U.S. efforts at 39% versus our 13%.
Annual savings from repeal could exceed $54 billion, easing the financial squeeze on households and small businesses.
These policies have decimated jobs in manufacturing and energy sectors. The push for EVs and reduced fossil fuel use has shuttered factories, exported jobs overseas, and threatened energy reliability, leading to blackouts and higher utility bills. Rural communities, dependent on affordable transportation and traditional energy, suffer most as older, safer vehicles are sidelined by expensive "green" mandates that ignore real-world needs.
Meanwhile, the regulations ignore CO2's benefits, like enhanced crop yields—U.S. corn production has risen tenfold since 1900, partly due to atmospheric CO2 fertilization—yet impose hidden taxes that inflate grocery and goods prices.
President Trump's new EPA leadership is already acting decisively. On Day One, executive orders initiated the largest deregulatory push in U.S. history, targeting 31 actions to slash over $1 trillion in burdensome regulations, including reconsidering the Endangerment Finding and revising vehicle standards.
Zeldin's plan to cut the EPA's budget by 65% and refocus on core missions—such as clean water without overreach—will unleash American energy, revive auto jobs, and lower living costs. By empowering states and prioritizing innovation over ideology, we can end the war on fossil fuels and foster real economic growth.
Americans hold the power to sustain this change. Support Trump's agenda by contacting Congress to back deregulation, submitting comments on EPA proposals, and voting for leaders who reject alarmism. Together, we can redirect the EPA, protect our wallets and jobs, and build a prosperous, energy-independent future. The time for urgency is now—America First starts with us.
Take 30 Seconds to Reset the EPA!
This requires a change to EPA regulations...
I am about to install a new HVAC system and came across something I think is worth sharing. Many people may not realize that the refrigerant in most current systems, R410, is being phased out in favor of a new one called R454. As with past refrigerant changes, this shift makes existing systems obsolete. It increases the cost of recharging older units and makes most repairs, other than the simplest, cost prohibitive. In practical terms, when your unit develops a problem, replacing it might be the only realistic option.
The inconvenience and expense of this change are bad enough, but there is more. The new R454 refrigerant is flammable! This new refrigerant is classified as "A2L", meaning it will burn given a “confined space, high concentration, and an ignition source”. In fact, manufacturers have had to take additional safety measures with equipment using this refrigerant to address its flammability. Sounds great, doesn’t it?
Why the change? As with many such updates, it is driven by environmental regulations. The decision is tied to something called GWP, which stands for Global Warming Potential. This is a scale created to measure the supposed impact of gases on climate change. The people who create such scales think the old refrigerant is bad. Let's take a closer look at the potential impact of these gasses.
The total global supply of all refrigerants, including HVAC, refrigeration, and automotive applications, is about 2.6 million metric tons, with residential HVAC making up only about 20 to 30 percent of that. If every non-commercial system on Earth suddenly released all its refrigerant into the atmosphere at once in some colossal theoretical refrigerant Armageddon, it would amount to only about 0.000000015 percent of the atmosphere by mass, or 0.00015 ppm. That is so incredibly tiny, it is roughly equal to the natural background levels of deadly ammonia, sulfur dioxide, and formaldehyde already present in the air we breathe daily.
Some argue that certain gases can have an outsized effect even in tiny concentrations, but there is no clear research proving that such trace amounts measurably affect global temperatures or climate patterns. In contrast, the safety risks of flammable refrigerants are real and documented. Before the 1930s, flammable refrigerants were common, but they were phased out due to safety incidents. Now we are returning to that technology to address a theoretical problem that would llikely have zero measurable impact.
It appears we may be trading a proven safety risk for an unproven environmental benefit. What do you think?