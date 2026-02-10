The time for excuses is over. The time to act is now. The SAVE America Act (H.R. 7296 / S. 3752) is the frontline defense our nation desperately needs to secure our elections, and failure is no longer an option. The American people are watching—and they will not tolerate delay, hedging, or political convenience from anyone, including Republicans.

This fight did not begin yesterday. From Day One of the original SAVE Act, we have demanded one simple principle: only American citizens should decide America’s future. The SAVE America Act, a strengthened and updated version, delivers exactly what common sense requires—documentary proof of U.S. citizenship to register to vote and photo ID to cast a ballot in federal elections. These are basic safeguards. They are not extreme. They are the bare minimum necessary to protect election integrity.

Predictably, Democrats have responded with fearmongering, dishonestly branding the bill “Jim Crow 2.0.” That smear is not an argument—it is a distraction. The truth is this bill enjoys overwhelming public support, and Americans see through the hysteria. Republicans say they are committed to restoring trust in elections. Now is the moment to prove it.

Senate Majority Leader John Thune has the tools to get this done—and the American people expect him to use every one of them. Democrats have already made clear they intend to filibuster. The Senate provides two paths forward: secure 60 votes for cloture or force a talking filibuster. If Democrats refuse to provide the votes to end debate, then they should be required to stand on the Senate floor and talk—hour after hour—if they want to block a simple majority vote on securing our elections.

Yes, a talking filibuster is difficult to sustain. It takes time, requires that Republicans parry procedural maneuvering from Democrats, keep up with an unpredictable voting schedule, and stay in Washington. But claiming this is not a “priority” is unacceptable. There is nothing more vital to the survival of the republic than ensuring only American citizens vote in American elections. Hard does not mean optional. Leadership means doing what is necessary—even when it is inconvenient.

And the cracks are already forming. Senator John Fetterman (D-PA) has publicly acknowledged what most Americans already know, stating plainly, “I do not believe that it’s unreasonable to show an ID to vote.” That admission exposes just how out of step Democratic leadership has become with their own voters.

The numbers are undeniable. 71 percent of Democrats support photo ID requirements—nearly matching the 95 percent of Republicans who do. This is clearly not a partisan issue. It is an American issue. When voters from both parties agree, resistance from Washington insiders is not principled—it is political.

That is why pressure must not let up.

This bill can pass, but only if lawmakers understand that inaction has consequences. With primaries and midterms approaching, legislators will be held accountable for what they do—or fail to do—at this moment. History shows that sustained grassroots pressure forces courage, breaks paralysis, and moves votes. We will accept nothing less than success.

Americans are fed up with vulnerabilities that invite fraud, erode confidence, and weaken faith in our system. Failure to act will not be forgotten. It will show up at the ballot box.

We must keep our foot on the gas until the SAVE America Act passes both the House and the Senate and reaches the President’s desk. Every call, every email, every demand matters.

Click “ACT NOW” below to contact your U.S. House member and both U.S. Senators. Hold them to the fire. Make it clear that excuses are no longer acceptable and delay will not be forgiven.

This is our moment. We are on the cusp of victory—but only if we refuse to back down. Your action could make the difference. Share this post with friends, family and associates. Together, we will secure our elections and preserve the America we love.

