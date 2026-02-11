In the heart of our nation’s capital, a beacon of hope has ignited. Just a few weeks ago, the U.S. House of Representatives launched the Sharia-Free America Caucus, courageously spearheaded by Rep. Keith Self (R-TX) and Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX). Their press conference last week went viral, capturing the raw determination of patriots standing firm against the insidious infiltration of Sharia law into our society. These lawmakers didn’t mince words—they exposed how this foreign ideology, incompatible with our Constitution, is creeping into our institutions, threatening the very freedoms we hold dear.

And the response? Overwhelming.

The latest reports show the caucus has swelled to 35 members of Congress, hailing from 18 states across this great land. From coast to coast, representatives are awakening to the reality that Sharia’s principles—oppressive to women, hostile to religious liberty, and antithetical to American values—have no place in our republic. This federal initiative is a vital first step, a clarion call in Washington, D.C., where too often complacency reigns. But let’s be clear: the battle doesn’t end at the Capitol dome. It must extend to every corner of our union, right down to our statehouses.

That is why ACT for America is championing the creation of Sharia-Free Caucuses in every one of our 50 state legislatures.

These state-level watchdogs would serve as frontline defenders, championing legislation to safeguard our communities from this existential threat. Think about it: they could lead the charge designating organizations like the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) and the Muslim Brotherhood as terrorist entities, cutting off their influence and funding streams that masquerade as advocacy but peddle radical agendas.

These caucuses could ensure that our courts never entertain Sharia-based arbitration that undermines equal justice. The more eyes we have on this creeping menace, the harder it becomes for it to take root. We’ve witnessed in Europe how ignoring such ideologies leads to no-go zones, parallel societies, and the suppression of free speech. America must not follow that path. Our states are laboratories of democracy—let’s use them to experiment with vigilance, not vulnerability.

This isn’t about fear-mongering; it’s about facts and foresight. Sharia advocates for ideas that clash violently with our Bill of Rights. By forming these caucuses, state legislators can coordinate with the federal effort, sharing intelligence, drafting model bills, and mobilizing grassroots support. Together, we create a nationwide network of guardians, ensuring that from Atlanta to Sacramento, no inch of American soil yields to foreign edicts.

But action demands more than words. It requires you—yes, you—to step up. Click the “ACT NOW” button below and send a message to your state legislators today. Urge them to form a Sharia-Free Caucus in your state, to stand boldly like their federal counterparts. Tell them it’s time to protect our sovereignty, our families, and our future. The tide is turning, but only if we all push together. Let’s make America Sharia-free, one state at a time.

