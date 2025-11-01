Exposing the Red-Green Axis

Patriots, the threat we face isn’t new—it’s a Cold War weapon still firing today. The Red-Green Axis, the toxic alliance between Marxist radicals and Islamists, was forged not on college campuses but in the Kremlin. The Soviet Union funded Arab regimes, trained terrorists, and flooded the Muslim world with anti-Zionist propaganda and Marxist ideology—all to destabilize the West. That playbook never died. Today, China and Russia carry it forward, exporting this hybrid warfare into our cities, schools, and government.

Look at New York City: Socialist Assemblyman Zohran Mamdani, backed by the Democratic Socialists of America, openly pushes BDS while blending class warfare with anti-Western Islamic rhetoric. Shockingly, Jewish celebrities like Mandy Patinkin and Catherine Grody boost his campaign—despite its clear anti-Semitic undercurrents. This is the Red-Green Axis in action: leftist ideology fused with Islamist goals, now operating through universities, unions, and media to dismantle capitalism, Israel, and American sovereignty.

Across the Atlantic, London under Mayor Sadiq Khan is unrecognizable. His “inclusivity” agenda has empowered Islamic sensitivities to override British law—citizens arrested for walking dogs near mosques, police enforcing Sharia-like rules in public spaces. Europe is the warning; America is the target.

I lived this nightmare. As a child in Lebanon, I survived Islamic terror that bombed my home and forced my family into a bunker for seven years. That’s why I founded ACT for America—to stop this from happening here. In my book Rise: In Defense of Judeo-Christian Values and Freedom, I dedicate an entire chapter to the Islamist-leftist coalition working to destroy the United States from within.

These changes didn’t happen overnight. Sharia law entered U.S. courts in Texas in 1991—a full decade before 9/11. Since then, there have been 143 documented cases across 22 states where Islamic law was applied over the U.S. Constitution. In Detroit and Minnesota’s Somali communities, the public Islamic call to prayer now echoes daily, reshaping neighborhoods and silencing local opposition.

Make no mistake: Hamas controls Gaza’s information ministry—their propaganda is state-sponsored deception. Yet “useful idiots” on the left—and even some conservatives—parrot anti-Israel narratives pushed by China and Russia. These powers want the Arab world as a counterweight to America and Israel. But President Trump changed the game by expanding the Abraham Accords, forging peace and isolating our enemies.

This is our moment. The Red-Green Axis is inside the gates. We must build local firewalls—city by city, school board by school board. Join ACT for America at actforamerica.org. Mobilize your community. Run for office. Expose infiltrators. Influence policy. We are the last line of defense for Judeo-Christian values, constitutional rule, and American freedom.

The battle is here. The time is now. Stand with us—or watch our nation fall.

