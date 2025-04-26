Senator Ron Johnson and Whistleblowers Expose FBI’s Destruction of Evidence—Demand Transparency Now!

Senator Ron Johnson (R-WI) has sounded the alarm on a chilling scandal that threatens the very foundation of American justice: the FBI is allegedly destroying critical evidence in the COVID-19 origins, 9/11 attacks, and Jeffrey Epstein cases. As reported in a recent MSNBC article, Johnson, once dubbed the GOP’s “foremost amplifier of conspiracy theories,” has now turned his focus to credible whistleblower allegations exposing the FBI’s misconduct. These brave insiders, risking their careers, have revealed that the agency is systematically obliterating documents that could unravel decades of government cover-ups. It’s time to demand the FBI release these files, halt the destruction of evidence, and face a third-party investigation—or be shut down entirely until the truth is uncovered.

The stakes couldn’t be higher. On COVID-19, a secret dossier compiled by former MI6 head Sir Richard Dearlove reportedly proves the British government knew by March 2020 that the virus was lab-engineered. Whistleblowers claim the FBI has been suppressing similar evidence, potentially shielding those responsible for a global catastrophe that devastated millions. On 9/11, Johnson’s recent comments echo findings from VT Foreign Policy, with the FBI closing probes despite clear evidence of Mossad agents’ foreknowledge. The Epstein case is equally damning: the Justice Department’s release of files on February 28, 2025, contained no new revelations, and whistleblowers assert the FBI is withholding explosive documents that could expose a network of powerful elites tied to Epstein’s crimes, as noted in a 2010 obstruction case against Epstein’s former house manager.

Johnson’s track record of demanding accountability is well-documented. In 2022, he urged FBI and DOJ whistleblowers to come forward regarding the Mar-a-Lago raid, citing the bureau’s history of “lack of transparency and obstruction.” Now, his call for action on these files is a clarion call for justice. The FBI’s actions—if true—represent a betrayal of public trust, echoing historical cover-ups like the 9/11 evidence destruction Johnson referenced, where he questioned, “Who ordered the removal and destruction of all that evidence, totally contrary to any other firefighting investigation procedures?” This pattern of obfuscation cannot stand.

We must act decisively. The FBI must immediately release all COVID-19, 9/11, and Epstein files, halting any further destruction of evidence. If the agency refuses, Congress should close the FBI until a third-party investigation—free from political influence—can uncover the truth. The American people deserve transparency, not a cover-up that protects the guilty at the expense of justice. As Johnson noted, with the Trump administration in power, “we can find out what is being covered up.” But this requires public pressure to ensure accountability.

Act for America stands with Senator Johnson and these courageous whistleblowers. We call on every patriot to demand the FBI come forward with these documents—unredacted and complete—or face closure until an independent probe restores trust. The destruction of evidence in cases of this magnitude is not just negligence; it’s a deliberate assault on truth and democracy. Join us in this fight for justice. Together, we can dismantle the veil of secrecy and hold the FBI accountable for its actions. The time for answers is now—before more history is erased.

Call the Department of Justice (202) 514-2000 today!

“I am calling on the DOJ to investigate Senator Ron Johnson’s chilling claim that the FBI is allegedly destroying critical evidence in the COVID-19 origins, 9/11 attacks, and Jeffrey Epstein cases. I am calling on you to stop the possible destruction of evidence and deliver on the promise of radical transparency to drain the swamp in the Department of Justice and all agencies. Thank you.”

Share

Monthly Membership, Donate Here>>

Give a Generous One-Time Donation Here>>

WE DEPEND ON YOUR SUPPORT! With your annual subscription, RECEIVE YOUR FREE COPY of my NY Times Bestseller, ‘Because They Hate,’ while supplies last. You are delivering REAL RESULTS with your support!