In New York on Tuesday, socialists went 3 for 3. Abolish prisons, abolish ICE, open borders, defund police, citizenship and voting for illegals, and taxpayer-funded trans treatments. They wipe their hands on Old Glory and call America a disgrace. The Democratic Party isn’t drifting left; it’s in freefall into anti-American insanity.

They are organized. They are mobilized. And they are coming for the rest of America. Watch this video and share with all your friends and encourage them to share as well.

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