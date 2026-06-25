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Jen's avatar
Jen
1d

Not sure how 3 “communist” all happen to be voted for in New York, plus AOC winning again? I smell a sham voting fraud a mile away. 🙄🙄🙄

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Logan300's avatar
Logan300
1d

I believe they are incentivizing people at a minimum and fraud for sure! Cannot believe AOC won how disappointing.

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