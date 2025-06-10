Election and National Security: We’re fiercely committed to securing elections, viewing border control, immigration, and DOGE as critical pillars of electoral and national security. Together, we’re pressuring senators to enact permanent reforms, eradicate corruption, and shield our Constitutional Republic from foreign and domestic election fraud.

An unprecedented 80% of Americans stand united for Voter ID, Clean Voter Rolls, and Protections Against Non-Citizen Voting, yet Senate Democrats are actively defying the will of the people to hold on to partisan power by defending election vulnerabilities they willfully exploit. This is a do-or-die showdown, and we must unite and Act together or watch our Republic bleed out.



In the Senate, we face a brutal 60-vote filibuster wall—Republicans’ 53 seats fall seven short, and Democrats are dug in. With every bill, we must convince Senators to crossover—force them to hear the 80% or face the 2026 reckoning by voters in their party. This is our only leverage to Swamp every senator—especially Democrats—with calls, emails, and petitions like your life depends on it because it does.

Together, we’ll force bipartisan support to pass critical bills and land them on President Trump’s desk with real actions, including emails, calls, and social media posts.

Our National Elections Security Campaigns and Actions Include:

Ban Voting Machines, Mail-In Voting, Early Voting, and Require Citizen Verified Voter ID! DOGE revealed 2.4 million illegals voted in 2024.

The SAVE Act is a critical measure to secure America’s elections, mandating proof of citizenship—such as passports or birth certificates —to block noncitizen voting.

