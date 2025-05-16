Trump’s Historic Week: Economic Wins and Global Deals Reshape America

In just one week, President Donald Trump has unleashed a torrent of economic victories, slashing costs and securing trade breakthroughs that cement our America First agenda.

On May 12, 2025, Trump signed a landmark executive order to cut prescription drug prices by up to 80%, leveraging the Most Favored Nation rule to match U.S. prices with the lowest globally. “Starting today, the U.S. will no longer subsidize the healthcare of foreign countries,” Trump declared, shattering Big Pharma’s profiteering grip.

Grocery prices dropped 0.4%, with egg prices plummeting 12.7%—the largest decline since 1984—easing burdens on American families.

Gas prices fell 7% returning to pre-Biden averages, driven by Trump’s deregulation of oil and gas production, boosting household budgets and fueling economic momentum.

On the trade front, Trump delivered a “breakthrough” U.K. trade deal on May 6, 2025, expanding market access, and brokered a China trade agreement, winning concessions in the U.S.-China trade war. These swift actions, alongside a stock market surge, underscore Trump’s relentless drive to restore American prosperity.

Beyond economics, Trump’s diplomatic triumphs shone. He secured the release of American hostage Edan Alexander from Hamas on May 12, 2025, negotiated ceasefires between India-Pakistan and the Houthis, and brokered a Ukraine-Russia meeting, showcasing global leadership.

Border crossings plummeted 93%, reflecting tightened immigration enforcement. These achievements, accomplished in mere days, signal a presidency moving at lightning speed to deliver for Americans.

Trump’s Achievements Since Taking Office

Since re-assuming office as the 47th President, Trump has transformed America’s trajectory. Prescription drug prices are down over 2%, with insulin copays capped and generics boosted, saving billions. Wholesale egg prices crashed 50%, and energy prices dropped 2%, easing inflation’s sting. Trump’s trade agenda, including U.K. and China deals, raised U.S. tariff levels to historic highs, protecting domestic industries. His 2017 tax cuts, extended in 2025, continue driving growth, with GDP at 2.8% and unemployment at 4%. Executive orders slashed regulatory burdens on oil, gas, and trucking, spurring jobs and lowering costs. Trump’s anti-terrorism measures, like halting UNRWA funding and targeting pro-Hamas groups, bolstered security, while probes into ActBlue’s donor schemes and election integrity reforms strengthen our Republic.

Trump isn’t just bringing America back—he’s uniting it.

Unprecedented numbers of voters, fed up with woke, divisive politics, are rallying behind policies that lift every American from the bottom up. It’s on us to match Trump’s lightning speed, uniting in state capitals and Capitol Hill to deliver bipartisan support for high-priority legislation. We must codify Trump’s executive orders into permanent law, securing our Republic for this generation and beyond. With a winning vision and relentless mission, we’re fighting to make America’s wildest dreams a reality!

Join the Movement at Act for America and Become Part of the America First Solution!

Support Our Work and Accelerate Our Impact!

Free Pin for New Members!

Share

WE DEPEND ON YOUR SUPPORT! With your annual subscription, RECEIVE YOUR FREE COPY of my NY Times Bestseller, ‘Because They Hate,’ while supplies last. You are delivering REAL RESULTS with your support!