Fighting Jihadi-Commie Mamdani

RallyForNYC.org: Standing Up Against Zohran Mamdani’s Radical and Antisemitic Agenda

National Online Rally – Sunday, November 2, 1–3 PM ET

(New York, NY – October 2025) – A broad coalition of voices is coming together for a historic National Online Rally to Defend New York City from extremism and antisemitism. The event, hosted by Rabbi Daniel Schonbuch, LMFT, of the Viktor Frankl Podcast, will be carried live at RallyForNYC.org and simulcast on AM 970 The Answer from 1–3 PM ET, Sunday, November 2nd.

The rally will spotlight the dangerous record of Assemblyman Zohran Mamdani, whose radical agenda includes supporting the global BDS movement, calling to “globalize the intifada,” advocating rent freezes, defunding police, and replacing law enforcement with social workers in violent situations.

Featured Voices

Headlining the program are some of the nation’s most influential conservative leaders and defenders of freedom:

Brigitte Gabriel , founder of ACT for America and a leading national security expert, will address the dangers of Islamist extremism and its intersection with radical left-wing politics.

Dinesh D’Souza , bestselling author and filmmaker, will highlight how socialist ideology threatens America’s future.

Wayne Allyn Root, nationally syndicated talk show host, will energize the audience with his no-holds-barred analysis of New York’s political crisis and the national stakes of Mamdani’s radicalism.

They will be joined by an impressive lineup including: Alan Dershowitz, Michele Bachmann, Dick Morris, Andrew Pollack, John Tabacco, Stacey Washington, Dov Hikind, and many others, who together represent a broad coalition determined to defend Jewish communities, safeguard free speech, and protect the future of New York City.

Rally Themes

Exposing Mamdani’s Record – Reviewing his alignment with extremist groups, anti-Israel boycotts, and rhetoric to “globalize the intifada.”

Protecting Jewish Communities – Calling out antisemitism and demanding stronger protections for vulnerable neighborhoods.

Defending New York’s Future – Opposing policies such as defunding police, freezing rents, and replacing law enforcement with social workers in violent situations.

Event Details

What: National Online Rally Against Mamdani’s Radical and Antisemitic Agenda

When: Sunday, November 2, 2025 – 1 to 3 PM ET

Where: Live at RallyForNYC.org and simulcast on AM 970 The Answer

Contact: Rabbi Daniel Schonbuch – (646) 428-4723

This online and radio broadcast will unite citizens from across the country to say “No” to extremism, antisemitism, and the radical agenda threatening New York City.

