These are indeed troubling times, with global tensions rising and conflicts testing the resilience of nations and values we hold dear. As Israel fights for its survival and takes bold steps to dismantle Iran’s nuclear and military capabilities through targeted strikes, it’s not just defending itself—it’s leading the charge for the West’s security. This courageous stand aims to pave the way for a new Iran, one where a secular government could replace the radical, terrorist-supporting regime that has oppressed its people and destabilized the region. My family and friends in Lebanon share this big, beautiful dream of a freer, safer Middle East. When Iranians defy their regime’s bans to dance in the streets, celebrating Israeli strikes with DJs spinning music, hope sparks. Polls showing most Iranians reject Sharia governance further fuel this optimism, signaling a longing for change. Yet, dangers loom as Pakistan and China bolster Iran, escalating the stakes in this volatile moment.

Meanwhile, Russia exploits the global focus on the Middle East to deepen its war in Ukraine, making peace seem elusive, much like the endless conflicts between Islamic nations and Israel. But there is reason for hope. With President Donald Trump at the helm, guided by Pete Hegseth’s strategic insight, America is poised to leverage its economic might and the threat of crushing sanctions to forge a path to peace through strength. Their leadership offers a deterrent that could stabilize these regions, fostering a less fragile, more enduring peace if we remain steadfast. This vision of stability, grounded in resolve, is a light in the darkness for those yearning for security worldwide.

Here at home, challenges persist. The radical “Red/Green” axis of Communists, Socialists, and Islamists marches in our streets, often funded and organized to sow division and provoke reactions. They aim to undermine the Judeo-Christian values and constitutional principles conservatives cherish—truths that are permanent and unchangeable. Yet, we must not despair. By holding tight to our loved ones, staying united, and acting together, we can prevail. We must demand accountability from our government, empowering it to close gaps in our laws, secure our borders, and strengthen our military. This is our moment to ensure another 250 years of freedom for future generations.

The urgency is clear: if we cannot secure bipartisan support in the U.S. Senate this year for critical legislation to protect our elections, borders, and national security, we must redouble our efforts. The 2026 midterms offer a chance to elect more conservative senators and representatives who will champion these priorities. Every American must see this as a calling—to register friends and family to vote for leaders who will safeguard our republic. The world is watching, counting on America’s resolve, even if some are reluctant to admit it. Our nation’s strength is not just for us but for global stability, offering hope to those under oppressive regimes and in war-torn regions.

In these trying times, let us draw comfort from our shared purpose. The courage of Israel, the defiance of Iranians dancing in the streets, and the leadership of Trump and Hegseth remind us that hope is not lost. By standing firm in our values, uniting as a nation, and taking action—whether through voting, advocating, or holding our leaders accountable—we can secure a future where peace and freedom prevail. Let us hold fast, confident that together, we will overcome these challenges and build a world where our children and grandchildren can thrive in safety and liberty. The path is clear, and with resolve, we will triumph.

