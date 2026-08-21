This is the most important email I will send you this week.

The rise of socialism.

The rise of conservative apathy.

The rise of cooperation between the radical Left and Islamist networks.

These three forces are not slowing down. They are accelerating. And the 2026 election is the last clear opportunity to stop their advance before the damage becomes permanent.

We have spent this week telling you the truth.

Now I am asking you to act on it.

Become a Patriot Partner today with a commitment of $26 per month.

This steady support is what allows us to plan, hire, train, and stay in the fight all the way through November and beyond.

If you cannot commit monthly, then please make a one-time gift of $26 — or more if you are able. Every dollar matters.

The stakes could not be higher.

If we lose this election, free speech will continue to erode. Our national security will grow weaker. And the America we love will move further out of reach for the next generation.

We are training the activists.

We are organizing the precincts.

We are mobilizing conservatives who refuse to surrender.

But none of it happens without your support.

Click here and make your $26 gift right now.

This is not about politics as usual.

This is about whether the American experiment survives in recognizable form.

The other side is all-in.

They have the money, the media, the institutions, and the will.

We have the truth, the Constitution, and — if you join us — the determination to win.

Become a Patriot Partner or give $26 today.

Do it now. Do not wait until next week. Do not assume someone else will carry the load.

This is the moment.

This is the decision.

Stand with us.

Fight with us.

Win with us.

For God, family, and the future of America,

Brigitte Gabriel

Chairwoman and CEO

P.S. The $26 for 2026 campaign ends when we either win — or watch the country we love continue to slip away. Become a Patriot Partner or give $26 right now. The fight will not wait.