Finally, Real Reform to Restore American Sovereignty

Months ago, when Rep. Andy Ogles first declared his intention to introduce the Assimilation Act, we at ACT for America wasted no time sounding the alarm to our dedicated supporters. We recognized immediately that this was no ordinary piece of legislation — it was a desperately needed strike against decades of failed policies that have undermined our borders, strained our communities, and threatened the very fabric of our nation.

Now, that bold initiative has surged forward with real momentum. Sen. Tommy Tuberville took to the Senate floor with a powerful, no-nonsense speech, laying out the urgent case for reform and standing shoulder-to-shoulder with Rep. Ogles. What began as a vision is rapidly becoming a legislative reality that could transform America’s immigration system for generations to come.

Our immigration system is broken by design. For far too long, policies rooted in the outdated 1965 Hart-Celler Act have prioritized mass chain migration over American interests. One legal immigrant sponsors relatives, who then sponsor more relatives, creating an endless pipeline that overwhelms our schools, hospitals, housing, and welfare programs. The diversity visa lottery imports individuals with little connection to American values or skills needed to succeed here. Visa overstays go largely unpunished, and weak vetting allows threats to national security and public safety to slip through. The results are visible in overwhelmed border towns, strained inner cities, schools where American children sit in classrooms where English is a second language, and communities where parallel societies reject assimilation and demand we bend to foreign customs. This is not compassion — it is national suicide. Immigration must serve the American people, not replace them.

The Assimilation Act changes all that. This landmark legislation ends chain migration by severely restricting family-based preferences that extend far beyond immediate nuclear family. It eliminates the flawed diversity lottery that treats entry into America like a raffle ticket. It shifts our system to a merit-based model focused on national interest — prioritizing skills, education, self-sufficiency, and the ability to contribute economically without becoming a burden on taxpayers. Crucially, the bill demands strict vetting, proof of good moral character, and genuine civic integration. Immigrants must learn English, embrace our Constitution, respect our laws, and commit to becoming Americans — not just live here while clinging to the very systems they left behind. No more automatic welfare access. No more importing dependency. Immigration is a privilege, not a right, and this bill enforces that truth with real consequences, including enhanced enforcement against overstays and deportation for those who refuse to assimilate.

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This is about more than numbers on a spreadsheet. It is about preserving the unique American culture forged through shared values, language, and love of liberty. When millions enter without any expectation of assimilation, we risk fracturing our society into balkanized enclaves where loyalty to tribe trumps loyalty to country. We have seen the warnings across Europe — no-go zones, rising crime, eroded trust, and cultural retreat. America must learn from these mistakes before it is too late. The Assimilation Act puts American workers, American families, and American veterans first. It honors those who came before us legally and built this nation through hard work and devotion to its ideals. It tells the world that if you want to join us, you must love this country as we do.

We cannot sit on the sidelines while special interests and open-border advocates work to kill this bill in committee or water it down beyond recognition. The Assimilation Act offers our best chance in years to fix this broken system once and for all. Reach out to your U.S. Senators and your U.S. Representative today by using ACT for America’s constituent outreach tool. Simply click “ACT NOW” below and you’ll be provided prewritten emails, social media posts and call scripts that can be utilized to immediately contact your elected officials in support of the Assimilation Act. Demand they embrace this pro-America legislation and fight for its swift passage. Tell them America First means secure borders, sovereign nationhood, and immigration that strengthens — rather than weakens — our republic. Your voice, your calls, and your emails can make the difference.

Let’s seize this opportunity and restore America as the shining city on a hill.