First it was Bernie.

Then it was Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

Then it was Rashida Tlaib, Ilhan Omar and Ayanna Presley.

And now Islamic socialist Marxist Mayor Zohran Mamdani is running New York and 35 socialists won the democratic primaries so far this year. These people are flirting with the ideology that has the blood of 100 million people on its head and has consigned whole continents to unimaginable poverty.

Every day, these airhead socialists only grow more powerful.

Will you do your part to fight socialism and become a $26 monthly Patriot Partner with ACT For America right away?

I want to make sure you know the impact of your support.

Thanks to patriots like you in our corner, we’ve successfully pushed legislation banning Left Wing indoctrination in our K-12 schools.

We’ve been able to reach millions across the country through our videos and fight the socialist narrative head on and change countless minds.

We’ve been able to publish and distribute thousands of articles, videos and books -- carefully and thoroughly exposing the Left’s true motives and the coordination between the Islamists and the Leftists to destroy America.

And I can’t emphasize this enough: patriots like you and me are all that’s standing between Bernie Sanders, AOC, Ilhan Omar, Rashida Tlaib and Zohran Mamdani taking their socialist agenda from talking points to written law.

That’s why I hope you’ll follow this link right away and become a $26 monthly patriot partner with ACT For America.

Because if we let the socialists tell it, Venezuela isn’t “real” socialism. Cuba isn’t “real” socialism. Russia wasn’t “real” socialism.

And if they have their way, those breadlines and gulags and dictators that weren’t “real” socialism in Venezuela or Cuba or Russia will be OUR reality in America.

Socialism is not compassion. It is control. It is the opposite of everything that made America great.

Our Founding Fathers gave us a constitutional republic based on individual liberty, private property, free enterprise, and limited government. They understood that when government grows too powerful, freedom dies.

If this ideology spreads nationally, our children will inherit a country where hard work is punished, success is demonized, and government decides what you can earn, what you can say, and how you can live.

And as a member of ACT For America, you know what’s at stake.

You know that if you and I don’t hold the line and stop these radicals before they destroy our country, America as we know it will no longer exist.

If we do not fight them now with everything we have, they will own the midterms. They will own more cities. They will own more states. And eventually, they will own the country.

That is why I am asking you — no, I am begging you — to act today.

Please follow this link right away, and give a tax deductible gift of $50 or more and stop the socialist agenda in its tracks.

Thank you for your continued support. We cannot fight this battle without you.

Always devoted,

Brigitte Gabriel

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