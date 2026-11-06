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Esther's avatar
Esther
12h

Unfortunately congress is not going to do anything. Its up to the people.

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Yaakov Holansky's avatar
Yaakov Holansky
2h

Well said. Now we need a ground swell starting the countdown 50

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