Today Florida’s designation of CAIR as a domestic terrorist organization took effect. A federal judge in Tallahassee rejected CAIR’s emergency request to block it. The organization has suspended operations in the state. The same designation covers the Muslim Brotherhood. Public funding, contracts, and material support are now restricted under state law. Florida did what Washington has refused to do for years.

This is not a symbolic gesture. It is a concrete limit on an organization long tied, in federal court records and the 1991 Brotherhood memorandum, to the strategy of building influence inside American institutions. Other states can follow. The federal government can do the same.

Republicans still control both chambers of Congress until the new Congress is seated in early January. That is roughly fifty days. It is the last window to lock in the executive orders, judicial confirmations, and enforcement measures already underway before Democrats take the majority and the DSA bloc expands its leverage.

Confirm the remaining judges. Codify the border and enforcement measures that can be written into statute. Advance designations and funding restrictions that make it harder to reverse course. Finish the agenda that was already voted for. Every day of delay hands the incoming majority more tools to unwind what has been started.

This is not a temporary setback. It is a structural shift. Florida showed that action is still possible. Congress has the same opportunity for the next fifty days. Use it. Hold the line until 2028 by making the gains real now. Do not leave the door open for the networks that treat American institutions as instruments of replacement.

Start an ACT For America Chapter. Demand that your representatives treat these remaining days as the decisive period they are. The foundation is defended by what is locked in before the majority changes.