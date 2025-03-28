Florida Revolutionizes Immigration Enforcement: A Deportation Powerhouse

Florida is flexing its muscle as the vanguard of a new federal-state partnership to turbocharge deportations, setting a blistering pace for 25 states to follow. On February 18, 2025, Governor Ron DeSantis announced a sweeping expansion of Memoranda of Agreement under the 287(g) program with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), deputizing all 67 county sheriffs, the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE), Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC), and even the Florida State Guard to execute immigration enforcement. This isn’t just a handshake—it’s a full-on arsenal of state power aimed at rooting out illegal immigrants, with DeSantis vowing to make Florida “safer and more secure” alongside Trump’s mass deportation vision. As of March 24, 2025, ICE reports 25 states have inked similar deals, covering 388 agencies nationwide, and Florida’s all-in approach is the blueprint.

This partnership, born from Trump’s January 20, 2025, Executive Order 14159, “Protecting the American People Against Invasion,” thrusts state and local law enforcement into the deportation fray like never before. Florida’s 97 task force agreements—more than any state—dwarf Texas (34) and North Carolina (19), per ICE’s database.

From Miami’s streets to the Panhandle’s backroads, trained officers can now interrogate, arrest, and detain suspected illegals, fast-tracking them to ICE custody. DeSantis touts it as a “force multiplier,” with FHP alone shifting from traffic stops to immigration busts. Across the 25 states—spanning conservative strongholds like Georgia, Oklahoma, and Idaho to surprising players like Kansas and Nevada—this model is spreading, fueled by a shared resolve to reclaim border control from what DeSantis calls Biden’s “reckless policies.”

The agreement’s teeth are sharp. Florida’s special session laws, signed February 13, 2025, pumped $298 million into enforcement, repealed in-state tuition for illegals, and mandated death penalties for capital crimes by undocumented immigrants. Nationwide, 149 task force agreements (TFM) empower street-level arrests, while 153 warrant service officer (WSO) and 86 jail enforcement model (JEM) deals focus on custody and warrants. ICE’s March 24 tally shows 19 states with TFMs, 25 with WSOs and JEMs each, signaling a seismic shift from jailhouse cooperation to proactive sweeps.

Summary of the 287(g) Partnership Agreement:

Street-Level Enforcement : Officers interrogate, arrest, and detain suspected illegal immigrants during routine duties (e.g., traffic stops), as with FHP’s new powers.

Warrant Execution : State agents serve ICE warrants and issue detainers, prepping deportable aliens for federal pickup.

Processing Authority : Trained personnel fingerprint, photograph, and interview suspects, building deportation cases for ICE review.

Training and Oversight : Agencies undergo condensed ICE training (five days for JEM, eight hours for WSO), with federal supervision to avoid profiling pitfalls.

Resource Boost: States like Florida allocate funds (e.g., $298M) to hire, train, and bonus officers, amplifying federal capacity.

The remaining 25 states, plus countless counties and charter cities, must step up. California, New York, Illinois—your sanctuary shields won’t hold against Trump’s mandate. Join Florida’s 25-state coalition—Georgia, Texas, Tennessee, and beyond—and sign these 287(g) deals. Every jurisdiction dodging this fight hands illegal immigrants a free pass, undermining our sovereignty. Act now, or watch the invasion fester. DeSantis has lit the fuse—time to ignite a national fire.

All States Need Maximum Cooperation to Defend US Sovereignty and Public Safety!

ACT NOW for ALL STATES (EXCEPT FLORIDA)!

