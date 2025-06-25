From Ashes to Glory: The One Big Beautiful Bill America Needs Now

America is on the verge of a major turning point — and this time, it’s one that brings hope, not despair. The Senate has just passed the ball back to the House, and with it, an opportunity to restore the American Dream for millions of families across the country.

The One Big Beautiful Bill (OBBB) is more than legislation — it’s a declaration that America is ready to take back its destiny and rise from the ashes of Biden’s failed policies.

Bidenomics CRUSHED American families still struggling to recover. The average working-class family lost $13,000 per year — totaling more than $51,000 during Biden’s term. Household debt soared to over $105,000, crushing the middle class. Inflation reached a staggering 21.4% in October 2024 — the highest since World War I. Seventy-eight percent of Americans now live paycheck to paycheck. Sixty-three percent can’t afford a home. Gas prices doubled, groceries skyrocketed, and hope was fading fast.

That’s why America voted to return President Trump to the White House. Americans wanted a fighter — someone who didn’t just talk about change but had a proven record of delivering it. From the first day of his return, President Trump acted boldly, issuing executive orders to bring down gas prices and ease the cost of essentials. And it worked. Gas prices dropped dramatically from Biden’s national average of $5.03. The cost of eggs fell to an average of $3.08, down from nearly $8. Milk prices saw a 7% drop in April alone. Fresh produce and household staples continue to become more affordable again. These aren’t just statistics — they are signs of a nation getting back on track.

But executive action alone isn’t enough.

To deliver lasting prosperity, Congress must pass the One Big Beautiful Bill — the boldest economic rescue plan for American families in decades. This bill was built to restore what Biden’s policies took away and propel the middle class into a new era of growth. It provides sweeping tax relief, increases take-home pay, creates millions of jobs, and helps families break free from debt and despair.

The average family will save $1,700 in taxes through a doubled standard deduction. Real wages will increase by $2,100 to $3,300 per worker, and middle-class families with two children could see an increase in take-home pay of up to $5,000 annually. The bill also eliminates tax on overtime pay, saving workers up to $1,750 per year. Seniors benefit from an enhanced deduction averaging $1,440 in savings. The Earned Income Tax Credit reforms protect benefits for those who need them, saving families up to $7,837. Childcare costs will fall thanks to a stronger Child and Dependent Care Tax Credit, providing an average savings of $500–$1,000 annually.

It doesn’t stop there. The bill’s 100% expensing for business investments will lead to the creation of one million new jobs and wage increases of up to $11,600 per worker over four years. Opportunity Zones will receive $100 billion in new investment, targeting distressed communities, building hundreds of thousands of homes, and creating another million jobs. In total, the bill is projected to boost GDP by 5.2% over four years, driven by $750 billion in small business growth.

T his is how we go from ashes to glory.

President Trump is a man of the people. He ran on a promise to put America first, and from day one, he has delivered. But now it’s up to us. We must act. Congress must hear the voice of the American people — the working class, the small business owners, the struggling families — and pass the One Big Beautiful Bill. This is the moment to finish what we started and build the America we believe in.

Let’s rise together. Let’s deliver on the promises we voted for. Let’s make America great — not someday, but now.

