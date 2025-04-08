Liberation Day: A Heartfelt Call for America’s Redemption

My fellow Americans, feel the weight of this moment—April 2, 2025, Liberation Day—when bold nations like Taiwan, Vietnam, India, Argentina, and Israel flung open their doors, slashing tariffs to zero, their leaders seizing the golden promise of fair trade with us. Others—Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Norway, South Africa, and the European Union—stand ready, hands outstretched, pledging to negotiate.

Under President Trump’s bold leadership, foreign investment floods America, revitalizing our economy and strengthening national security. Taiwan Semiconductor invests $100 billion in Arizona chip factories, expecting 40,000 jobs. Japan’s Nippon Steel commits $14.1 billion to U.S. Steel, aiming to protect 14,500 jobs. The UAE pledges $1.4 trillion and Saudi Arabia $600 billion for AI and manufacturing growth. SoftBank’s $100 billion AI investment targets 100,000 jobs. Hyundai’s $20 billion and Honda’s Indiana shift bolster manufacturing. These massive sums, spurred by Trump’s tariffs, reclaim jobs, secure steel and tech, and rebuild America’s industrial power.

My heart swells with gratitude for President Donald Trump, a lion who’s risked everything—his name, his legacy—to fight for you, the forgotten backbone of this nation. For too long, we’ve watched China and so-called “free trade” bleed us dry, stealing the dreams of workers who pour their souls into crafting with their hands. How many sleepless nights have we endured, seeing secure vocational jobs—once the sturdy rungs of the American Dream—shatter as factories shuttered?

Since China entered the World Trade Organization (WTO) in December 2001, estimates of U.S. job losses due to the growing trade deficit. Institutions estimate that between 2001 and 2018, the U.S. lost up to 3.8 million jobs due to the trade deficit with China alone, with 2.9 million of those in manufacturing. This figure accounts for jobs displaced by surging imports outpacing exports, a trend fueled by China’s low-cost labor and trade policies. These losses stem from factory closures—over 60,000 since 2001 per Census figures—and the offshoring of industries like electronics, textiles, and steel. While automation also played a role, trade with China is a key driver, devastating regions like the Rust Belt and costing workers, especially non-college-educated ones, dearly in wages and opportunity. Millions of jobs vanished as manufacturing fled, with China’s WTO entry as a pivotal trigger.

I’m so proud of Trump, a man who dares to say “America First” when others cower. He’s not just battling tariffs; he’s clawing back dignity for the welder, the machinist, the family man who lost it all. China’s spiteful 34% tariffs—slapped atop Trump’s fierce 54%—are choking their own exporters, not ours. We lifted them from poverty into the WTO, and they repay us with exploitation. Now, their blunder lays bare the truth: they’re the bad actor, and Trump’s vision could bring our factories roaring back. Before long, the same doubters whining today will be swimming in opportunity—investment flowing from the common man to the 1%, lifting every boat on a tide of prosperity.

This is personal. I’ve seen America’s spirit dimmed by decades of betrayal, but Trump’s fearless gambit—pivoting like the brilliant businessman he is—lights a fire in me. He’s fixing what’s long been broken, daring to try what others wouldn’t. Yes, there’s uncertainty; yes, prices may sting for a moment. But I beg you: be the calm in this storm.

This global realignment will test America’s mettle. Temporary pain—price hikes, uncertainty—pales against the prize: an economy no longer exploited at the expense of U.S. jobs and citizens.

Believe in this man who’s pouring his soul into deals that will make us not just strong, but unstoppable. Liberation Day is our dawn—let’s stand with Trump and reclaim our greatness together!

