Celebrating True National Security at Our Borders!

My fellow Americans, let’s take a moment to rejoice—our borders are finally breathing a sigh of relief! This February, we hit a stunning new record: just 11,709 illegal aliens detained at the Southern Border. Compare that to Biden’s pathetic “low” monthly average of 101,576—after he and his lackey Mayorkas cooked up by manipulating the books, subtracting CBP One app users and other detainees from the totals they once included, hiding an additional 35- 55 K. Kristi Noem just confirmed it: they were playing us for fools! Biden’s crew even orchestrated direct flights for illegals from Central and South America straight into our airports—taxpayer-funded treachery to dodge the border stats. This wasn’t border security; it was a globalist travel agency, hand-in-hand with the UN, shredding our laws. They deserve orange jumpsuits for the chaos they’ve unleashed!

Look at the numbers: under Trump’s first term, we saw a low of 15,609 in April 2020, with yearly totals at 353K in 2019 and 369K in 2020. Then Biden waltzed in—bam!—1.1 million in 2021, 1.7 million in 2022. Even with their shady underreporting and jet-setting schemes, they barely shaved it to 1.5 million in 2023 and 1.2 million-plus in 2024—experts say it’s closer to 2 million-plus each year! But here’s the kicker: Trump’s 11,709 doesn’t even count how many got turned back to Mexico. Hallelujah!

Our friend Corie Gautereaux with The Goat Initiative reports from San Diego—ground zero for half the border crossings and a child trafficking hotspot—that busloads through Jacumba have dwindled to “one or two every couple of weeks.” The cartels are still slithering through, though. We need more than a big, beautiful wall—we need a virtual fence, an electronic fence packed with sensors, cameras, radar, AI, surveillance towers, and drones. Our Border Patrol’s begging for tech to seal those gaps where physical barriers fail. It’s about speed, efficiency, and TOTAL control!

Tom Homan and Secretary Noem are on it, rounding up the worst criminal illegals first. But we’ve got work to do—smash sanctuary policies, build that physical and virtual wall, and lift our Border Patrol, ICE, and law enforcement with pride and manpower. Let’s flood those ranks with our young patriots for careers they can cherish!

After years of screaming with millions of grassroots patriots to “STOP the invasion!” from the rooftops, I’m savoring this victory. Gratitude fills my heart—America’s fighting back!

