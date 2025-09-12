“When leaders and media figures brand innocent Americans as Nazis or fascists, they are not engaging in debate—they are issuing a license to hate, a permission slip for violence.”—Brigitte Gabriel

Fascist regimes, rooted in authoritarian collectivism, harbor a visceral hatred for dissenters, stopping at nothing to silence them through vicious tactics that crush free thought and individual liberty.

Unlike conservatives like Charlie Kirk, who championed open debate to resolve conflicts, fascists view dissent as treason, using inflammatory rhetoric, character assassination, and power abuses to obliterate opposition. They deploy hateful labels—calling critics “traitors,” “vermin,” or “enemies of the state”—to dehumanize and justify their attacks, much like Nazi Germany branded Jews and dissidents as threats to national purity.

This mirrors modern left-wing smears, falsely labeling Kirk a “fascist” or “Nazi,” ultimately resulting in the justified political assassination by a radicalized young man who believed the lies.

Fascists target reputations and livelihoods, orchestrating smear campaigns to ruin careers, as seen in Mussolini’s blackshirts intimidating journalists or Hitler’s propaganda machine destroying political rivals. They weaponize state power for false imprisonment, like the Nazis’ Night of the Long Knives, jailing opponents without cause, or use secret police to harass and silence, as in Salazar’s Portugal. Fascist governments manipulate legal systems, abuse media control, and incite mobs to enforce conformity, ensuring no voice challenges their iron grip.

Kirk, in contrast, fought for free speech, declaring in 2024, “The answer to bad ideas is better arguments, not censorship or force.” His murder by a radical mislabeling him a “fascist” echoes the very tactics he opposed—proof of fascism’s chilling legacy. This relentless assault on dissent, from character destruction to imprisonment, reveals fascism’s core: a collectivist machine that obliterates individuality to maintain control, starkly opposing the conservative call for open discourse and truth. Worse, we are seeing a taste for blood and a moral depravity that now praises political assassinations

Worse still, when someone is murdered, fascists on the Left blame the victim, twisting the narrative to shield their ideology and demonize the slain as provocateurs who “deserved” it.

In Kirk’s case, this victim-blaming unfolded immediately after his assassination on September 10, 2025, at Utah Valley University.

Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker swiftly pointed fingers at Trump’s “divisive rhetoric” for radicalizing the suspect, Tyler Robinson, implying Kirk’s conservative activism and alliance with Trump provoked the violence.

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries echoed this, tweeting that “years of inflammatory lies from Trump and his enablers like Kirk have blood on their hands,” suggesting Kirk’s free speech advocacy sowed the seeds of his own demise.

California Governor Gavin Newsom went further, stating in a press conference that “the toxic ecosystem of MAGA extremism, which Kirk helped build, invites tragedy,” framing the murder as a consequence of Kirk’s “hate-filled” campus events.

Barack Obama, on the killing of Charlie Kirk, stated, “We don’t yet know what motivated the person who shot and killed Charlie Kirk, but…” Van Jones, after the fatal stabbing of Ukrainian refugee Iryna Zarutska in Charlotte, North Carolina, said, “We don’t know why that man did what he did.” There’s always a pregnant “but” or “why” by the left, leaving room for possible justification to fuel their narrative of slander.

Former Vice President Kamala Harris weighed in, posting on X that “this is the fruit of Trump’s fascist playbook, where voices like Kirk’s amplify division—now silenced by it.”

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer added fuel, blaming “the dangerous cult of personality around Trump, with Kirk as a key apostle,” and calling for investigations into Turning Point USA’s “role in escalating tensions.”

Representative Ilhan Omar sneered to progressive outlet Zeteo, “There are a lot of people who are talking about him [Kirk] just wanting to have a civil debate…These people are full of s— and it’s important for us to call them out while we feel anger and sadness.”

These officials, along with media allies like MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow, who quipped that “Kirk’s martyrdom is self-inflicted through his own provocations,” exemplify how left-wing fascists shift culpability from the perpetrator to the victim, perpetuating a cycle of hatred that Kirk fought to end.

In their rush to excuse the inexcusable, they reveal not only their contempt for Charlie Kirk, but their contempt for America itself—for the faith, family, and future he so passionately defended.

It is time to hold these true fascists accountable for their reckless rhetoric and moral corruption. When leaders and media figures brand innocent Americans as Nazis or fascists, they are not engaging in debate—they are issuing a license to hate, a permission slip for violence. They have created a climate where radicalized individuals believe they are justified in silencing voices they disagree with, even through murder. This is not democracy, this is not freedom—this is the very essence of fascism.

The Left’s hypocrisy is now laid bare. They accuse conservatives of hatred while grooming generations to despise anyone who thinks differently. They preach “tolerance” while teaching that conservative voices are unworthy of tolerance. They decry violence while justifying it when their political enemies fall victim. If America is to remain free, we must call out this dangerous double standard and demand higher standards from our leaders, our institutions, and our culture.

“They set their snare over the graves of the fallen, expecting violence to vindicate their slander—yet what rises instead are quiet vigils, steadfast faith, and the steady growth of a movement that will not be silenced.”—Brigitte Gabriel

Rest in peace, Charlie Kirk, and may God shelter your family and give them peace!

