Newsom’s Plan to Outdo Communist China’s Elections

Christine Reagan | Act for America

California Governor Gavin Newsom has ignited a firestorm with his audacious vow to unleash a “nuclear option” in redistricting, aiming to nullify Texas’s efforts to redraw its congressional map based on real population numbers rather than inflated counts that include illegal aliens.

In a direct statement on August 1, 2025, Newsom declared, “The blue will get even darker blue — We respond to Donald Trump and we assert ourselves much more aggressively,” signaling his intent to manipulate California’s redistricting process to secure an unprecedented 94% of the state’s congressional seats for Democrats.

This provocative move not only flouts California’s non-partisan redistricting laws but also raises serious questions about potential violations of federal statutes, including the Hatch Act, which prohibits using government authority for partisan political purposes. California conservatives, already marginalized in a state where one party dominates despite a more balanced voter base, should be outraged—and they should demand accountability.

Newsom’s Plan: A Blatant Attack on Fair Representation

California’s redistricting process, governed by the voter-approved Citizens Redistricting Commission, is designed to be independent and non-partisan, ensuring fair representation for all residents. Yet, Newsom’s proposed “nuclear option” seeks to dismantle this safeguard. According to reports, he is plotting to abolish the commission and seize its powers, potentially relegating Republicans to just three of California’s 52 congressional seats—a staggering 94% Democratic control. This would amplify an already lopsided imbalance: despite Democrats comprising only 45% of registered voters, they currently hold 82% of California’s congressional seats and dominate the state government entirely.

Newsom’s justification? To counter Texas’s redistricting, which aims to correct maps drawn using population counts that included illegal aliens. Texas’s approach aligns with ensuring representation reflects legal residents, a principle grounded in federal law. Newsom, however, frames this as a Republican “power grab” and has vowed to retaliate by rigging California’s map to favor Democrats. His August 8, 2025, statement doubles down, suggesting a ballot measure to “temporarily adjust” California’s congressional map if other states “manipulate theirs.” This is a thinly veiled attempt to entrench Democratic power through gerrymandering on a scale that would make even the most corrupt political machines of the past blush.

Comparing Newsom to Authoritarian Regimes

To put Newsom’s ambition into perspective, his goal of 94% Democratic congressional control surpasses the dominance of authoritarian regimes. In Communist China, the National People’s Congress sees 86% of delegates belonging to the Chinese Communist Party, with the remainder affiliated with controlled organizations. Even Vladimir Putin’s Russia, notorious for electoral manipulation, settled for 88% of the vote in recent elections. Newsom’s plan would make California’s congressional delegation less representative than these regimes, effectively silencing the state’s conservatives and independents, who often align with Republican candidates.

This is not just a power grab—it’s a betrayal of California’s voters. The state’s 45% Democratic voter base somehow translates to 82% of congressional seats, a disparity fueled by gerrymandering, fraud, and the misuse of taxpayer-funded community groups for political organizing. Hundreds of millions of dollars have been funneled into these groups, which critics argue serve as Democratic campaign arms disguised as public service organizations. Newsom’s latest scheme takes this corruption to new heights, threatening to erase any semblance of competitive elections in California.

Legal and Ethical Violations: The Hatch Act and Beyond

Newsom’s actions may violate both state and federal laws. California’s Citizens Redistricting Commission was established to prevent politicians from drawing maps to their advantage, yet Newsom’s plan to override it undermines this voter-approved system. Federally, the Hatch Act prohibits elected officials from using their authority to influence elections for partisan gain. Newsom’s explicit vow to manipulate redistricting to “respond to Donald Trump” and secure Democratic dominance could constitute a violation, as it uses his gubernatorial power to sway federal elections.

Moreover, his rhetoric and actions raise questions about compliance with federal redistricting laws, which require maps to reflect population accurately and avoid partisan gerrymandering. By seeking to counter Texas’s lawful redistricting with a hyper-partisan map, Newsom risks legal challenges that could invalidate California’s congressional delegation. Conservatives and independents, already underrepresented, have every reason to demand investigations into these potential violations.

California’s Underrepresented Conservatives: Time for Action

California’s conservatives, alongside independents who often support Republican candidates, are woefully underrepresented. Despite making up a significant portion of the electorate, they hold just 18% of congressional seats and have no meaningful voice in state government. This imbalance is no accident—it’s the result of decades of gerrymandering, voter suppression through bureaucratic hurdles, and the misuse of public funds for Democratic organizing. Newsom’s “nuclear option” would cement this injustice, punishing Californians for daring to challenge his party’s stranglehold.

Republicans must launch a full-scale investigation into how and why California’s political system has become so skewed. Key questions include: How do Democrats, with 45% of registered voters, control 82% of congressional seats? What role have taxpayer-funded groups played in this imbalance? And how can Newsom’s blatant disregard for non-partisan redistricting laws go unchecked? The answers lie in exposing the fraud, gerrymandering, and political manipulation that have disenfranchised millions of Californians.

A Call to Arms: Demand Fair Redistricting and Accountability

It’s time for conservatives and fair-minded independents to fight back. Newsom’s vow to rig California’s map to nullify Texas’s redistricting is not just an attack on Republicans—it’s an assault on democracy itself. Californians deserve a redistricting process that rights these wrongs, ensuring representation reflects the state’s diverse electorate. This means restoring the integrity of the Citizens Redistricting Commission, investigating potential Hatch Act violations, and holding Newsom accountable for his authoritarian tactics.

Conservatives should mobilize to demand transparency and fairness, pushing for federal oversight if necessary to prevent Newsom’s scheme from succeeding. They must also rally behind legal challenges to expose and dismantle the mechanisms—gerrymandering, fraud, and taxpayer-funded political organizing—that have propped up Democratic dominance. Newsom’s actions signal a desperate attempt to prop up a collapsing Democratic Party at the national level. Still, Californians cannot allow their state to become a pawn in his partisan games.

Governor Newsom must stand down. His reckless pursuit of power threatens the very principles of fair representation and democratic integrity. It’s time for Californians to rise up, demand justice, and ensure their voices are heard—no matter their political affiliation.

