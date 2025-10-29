Gavin Newsom's Rags to Riches Lie

Gavin Newsom’s Biden-esque deceptions in pursuit of the Presidency and permanent control in California have no limits, treating voters as pawns, not people—ditching fair maps for partisan theft, just as he fibs about his silver-spoon youth to manipulate empathy.

Stop Election Rigging-Click Here to Act Now!

Newsom’s recent appearance on the All the Smoke podcast, where he spun a tale of a gritty childhood, reeks of a Biden-like ploy to curry favor with his Black hosts and broader audiences—an audacious bid for relatability that foreshadows his 2028 presidential ambitions.

This mirrors President Biden’s absurd fabrications: claiming Puerto Rican heritage, posing as a tough Irish kid from the hood, boasting of arrests during civil rights protests or in South Africa to visit Mandela, and even inventing a Naval Academy appointment or a truck-driving stint—all lies.

Newsom, raised in the lap of California’s elite Newsom-Pelosi-Getty dynasty, similarly crafts a false everyman persona to mask his privileged roots, aiming to charm voters while pushing Proposition 50 to rig electoral maps for partisan gain. Such calculated lies, echoing Biden’s, reveal a willingness to deceive for power, threaten fair elections, and expose Newsom’s unfitness for the White House.

In a cringeworthy bid for street cred, California Governor Gavin Newsom recently spun a tale of rags-to-riches grit on the NBA podcast All the Smoke, hosted by Black ex-players Stephen Jackson and Matt Barnes.

“I raised myself,” he boasted, evoking images of a latchkey kid scraping by on Wonder Bread, mac ‘n’ cheese, and PB&J, “hustlin’” with “two and a half jobs” for his single mom while fraying basketballs against the backyard wall. The performance—complete with a faux-hip-hop drawl—drew instant mockery, likened to Kamala Harris’s infamous accent switches, is a shameless ploy to bond with Black hosts and voters, painting Newsom as “one of them” amid California’s racial tensions.

It’s Scarry, how easily he lies!

Newsom’s childhood was a far cry from urban struggle. Born in 1967 to Tessa Menzies and William Alfred Newsom III—a powerhouse judge and Getty Oil family attorney—Gavin grew up in San Francisco’s elite circles. His grandfather, William Newsom II, was a close confidant to oil tycoon J. Paul Getty, forging ties that granted young Gavin access to private schools, trust funds, and political grooming. Far from “payin’ the bills,” the Newsoms hobnobbed with California’s ruling clans: the Browns, Pelosis, and Gettys. Newsom’s aunt Barbara married Ron Pelosi (Nancy’s brother-in-law), making the House Speaker a quasi-aunt by marriage until their 1977 divorce. Godparent swaps with the Gettys and Harrises cemented this web of influence, spanning decades of backroom deals from Pat Brown’s governorship to Jerry Brown’s Olympic concessions awarded to Newsom kin.

These families have long puppeteered Golden State politics, blending bloodlines, marriages, and money to entrench Democratic dominance. William Newsom III’s judgeship, courtesy of Jerry Brown, and Getty-backed ventures launched Gavin’s wine business and mayoral run. It’s a dynasty where “hustle” means yacht parties, not frayed Spaldings.

Newsom’s comfort with deception doesn’t stop at personal myth-making.

Enter Proposition 50, his November 4, 2025, ballot ploy—a legislatively referred constitutional amendment to suspend the voter-established Citizens Redistricting Commission for 2026–2030 elections. Citing Trump’s Texas gerrymander (aiming to flip five seats Republican), Newsom’s measure greenlights a Democrat-favoring map, drawn by partisan legislators, to “fight fire with fire” by netting five Blue seats.

This violates California’s supermajority commission mandate, enshrined by voters in 2008 and 2010 to ban gerrymandering and protect communities of interest. It’s a naked power grab, costing taxpayers $200 million for a special election amid a $20 billion deficit, all to rig midterms and pave Newsom’s 2028 White House path.

Newsom treats voters as pawns, not people—ditching fair maps for partisan theft, just as he fibs about his silver-spoon youth to manipulate empathy.

This isn’t leadership; it’s larceny.

Vote NO on Prop 50. Reject Newsom’s Lies!

Share

WE DEPEND ON YOUR SUPPORT! With your annual subscription, RECEIVE YOUR FREE COPY of my NY Times Bestseller, ‘Because They Hate,’ while supplies last. You are delivering REAL RESULTS with your support!