A Genocide Against Christians, Alawites, and Druze Has Begun in Syria!

We warned that the overthrow of Syria was a disaster in the making, and we’ve been holding our breath for the inevitable, which is now a terrifying reality; a genocide has begun. Watch Here>>

The Official Death Toll reached 1800 within the first 24-48 hours and is nearing 5,000 as I write this Sunday afternoon, with many bodies still undocumented, most are Alawites, a Syrian Shia Sect, and the rest are Christians.

The brutality unfolding in Syria’s minority villages is a descent into barbarism captured in visceral, gut-wrenching videos that defy comprehension. All of them innocent unarmed people minding their own business until these butchers approach them. People are dragged behind speeding vehicles, their bodies battered against the earth until they’re unrecognizable. Elderly victims face sadistic torment: one shooter toys with a frail old man, firing first into his ankle, then his leg, savoring the agony before delivering a final bullet to the head. A teenager stands bewildered on a dirt road, only for a militant to casually raise his rifle and blow his skull apart without a word. Another elderly man is beaten mercilessly—slapped, hoisted over a militant’s shoulder, and slammed to the ground repeatedly—before being ordered to flee upstairs, a cruel ruse ending with a bullet in his back. This is a systematic campaign of terror, stripping away humanity one life at a time.

The militants are sweeping through villages in a methodical, 10/7-style rampage, going door to door to slaughter and torture anyone they encounter. Videos reveal the scale of the carnage: dozens of men butchered and discarded like refuse along roadsides, their blood soaking the dirt. Rows of captives—fathers, brothers, sons—are lined up under the watch of armed killers, dragged off one by one to be shot in cold blood, their bodies crumpling into the dust. Others are forced against walls, trembling as executioners open fire. This is not war—it’s extermination, a deliberate purge of entire communities, recorded and flaunted with a chilling indifference that dares the world to look away. The silence from global powers only emboldens the killers, leaving these minorities to face annihilation alone.

I’m telling you this because I don’t have the heart to show you!

It’s estimated that there are as many as 2.1 million Alawites, 1 million Christians, and 600,000 Druze at high risk in Syria that need our prayer and intervention. The question is WHO will intervene when the ‘United Nothing’ UN remains silent, and no one in the legacy news is talking about this?

Reportedly, the New Syrian Government is “Handing weapons out to Sunnis like candy in Hama to go kill Alawites in the Coast at Latakia and Tartous.”

Golani Terrorist boasts that “There was once a city called Banyas, Half Alawite and Half Sunnis, now its Half Dead and Half Sunni, we killed them all, Allahu Akbar.”

“I know what it’s like to live under this terror—curled up in a bomb shelter, my little heart hammering as explosions crept closer, the air choking with death and the sting of betrayal! That same terror swallowed so many Lebanese Christians whole, and now I see it clawing at the Syrian Alawites and my people still trapped in that nightmare. By God’s mercy, I lived in Marjayoun, near Israel’s border, where we dodged a massacre because Israel had the guts to fight for us. On March 14, 1978, Operation Litani thundered in just after midnight, before dawn could even whisper hope—hours after we learned those blackhearted Islamic terrorists, who’d already shredded Lebanon, planned to butcher us all by sunrise. I was just a girl, dreaming of America, of a big, beautiful life, yet I went to bed in my prettiest dress, hair fixed just so, ready to look lovely in my coffin. If Israel hadn’t charged in, me, my family, and maybe 5,000 Marjayoun souls would’ve been slaughtered—gone, like so many others those monsters erased!

My heart’s still shattered for those I left behind, gasping under Hezbollah’s boot, the ones who stole my homeland’s soul, and now it bleeds for these Alawites and Christians facing a new genocide from this Al-Qaeda-ISIS hydra lusting for their homes, their businesses, their very lives! No one should live like this—praying each night’s not your last, dressing for your own funeral while killers circle like vultures. Operation Litani spared me, but what about them? I see their faces—innocent, terrified, just like mine once was—and I rage at a world that watches silently as these beasts occupy their lands, turning hope into graves. I survived, but every beat of my heart aches for those who didn’t, for the Syrian and Lebanese souls crying out from the ruins of a paradise lost!”

Share

WE DEPEND ON YOUR SUPPORT! With your annual subscription, RECEIVE YOUR FREE COPY of my NY Times Bestseller, ‘Because They Hate,’ while supplies last. You are delivering REAL RESULTS with your support!