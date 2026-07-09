This marks a historic turning point in America’s fight against terrorism and radical ideologies. On July 1, 2026, Governor Ron DeSantis announced that Florida is officially implementing its new law (HB 1471) to identify, designate, and combat terrorist organizations operating inside the state.In a bold and long-overdue move, Florida is designating:

The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR)

The Muslim Brotherhood

Antifa

…as terrorist organizations under state law. Florida is also recognizing more than 90 Foreign Terrorist Organizations, including dangerous cartels such as the Sinaloa Cartel and Tren de Aragua. This builds directly on the Executive Order DeSantis signed last December and creates permanent statutory tools through the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. The new framework:

Bars taxpayer funding, contracts, and public support to designated groups

Prevents foreign or religious legal codes from overriding the U.S. or Florida Constitutions in state courts

Imposes criminal penalties for providing material support to these organizations

Protects the constitutional rights of law-abiding citizens while stripping protections from those who promote terror

Governor DeSantis put it plainly: “Keeping our community safe starts with identifying the threat.”Texas has already shown the way. Under Governor Greg Abbott, Texas designated the Muslim Brotherhood and CAIR as foreign terrorist organizations and transnational criminal organizations in November 2025. Abbott also designated Mexican drug cartels as terrorist organizations years earlier. Both governors are proving that states do not have to wait for Washington — they can and must act to protect their citizens.

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These designations send a clear message: radical Islamist networks, domestic anarchist groups, and transnational cartels will no longer receive a free pass or taxpayer resources in states led by courageous governors. Now it is time for every governor in America to follow Florida and Texas.That is exactly why we launched our ACTNOW campaign urging all governors to implement similar laws and designations immediately. We need every state to:

Designate CAIR, the Muslim Brotherhood, Antifa, and major cartels as terrorist organizations

Cut off all public funding and institutional support

Enforce material support prohibitions

Protect constitutional governance from foreign and extremist influence

This is not just Florida’s fight — it is America’s fight. Radical ideologies and terrorist networks do not respect state lines. Every day we delay gives these groups more time to recruit, raise funds, and embed themselves in our communities, schools, and institutions. Governor DeSantis and Governor Abbott have shown real leadership. The rest of the country must now step up.

Thank you for standing with ACT for America in defense of our nation, our Constitution, and our way of life. Together, we will win this battle state by state.

Act Now to Make Every State Follow!