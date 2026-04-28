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denise davis's avatar
denise davis
3h

Governor DeSantis is one of the greatest governors amongst all governors. If only all the Republicans governors could take lessons from him they wouldn’t have as much trouble with illegal drugs and illegal foreigner’s.

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FIDEL VELEZ's avatar
FIDEL VELEZ
2h

Designating CAIR as a terrorist organization is paramount to national security

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