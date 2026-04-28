In the fierce battle for the soul of our nation, one thing remains crystal clear: conservatives cannot afford to sit idly by while Democrats play dirty to seize power. Just days after Virginia voters narrowly approved a deeply flawed redistricting referendum—paving the way for an aggressive Democratic gerrymander complete with the now-notorious “lobster district” that stretches and contorts to swallow conservative strongholds—the fight has landed squarely in Florida. And Governor Ron DeSantis is not backing down.

Yesterday, Gov. DeSantis released a bold new congressional map that would reshape Florida’s 28 districts, delivering a potential 24-4 Republican advantage. This proposal targets and dismantles several Democrat-held seats, particularly in areas like Tampa, Orlando, and South Florida, where population shifts and voter realities have long been ignored under the old lines. While Virginia’s map heads to the state Supreme Court amid cries of unconstitutionality, DeSantis is not waiting to find out the outcome. He recognizes that control of the U.S. House isn’t some abstract game—it’s the firewall protecting America from radical leftist overreach.

Make no mistake: a Democrat-controlled House would not waste time on border security, energy independence, or cutting the inflation that’s crushed working families. No, their agenda would be laser-focused on vengeance. We saw it during the first Trump term: endless investigations, show trials, and an impeachment circus that paralyzed governance while real problems festered. History would repeat itself in spectacular fashion—an “impeachment palooza” designed not to serve constituents, but to harass and hobble a president delivering results for the American people.

But the threat runs even deeper. Emboldened by watching Virginia Democrats waste little time in enacting their progressive agenda, House Democrats would rush to ram through their most extreme pipedreams, the very policies they’ve been itching to impose on a reluctant nation. Imagine the Green New Deal revival: trillions in new spending to cripple American energy production, outlaw reliable fossil fuels, and force families into unreliable “green” mandates that drive up costs and black out neighborhoods. Or federal mandates for open borders on steroids—defunding ICE, ending deportations, and flooding communities with unchecked illegal immigration that strains schools, hospitals, and public safety. Many of ACT for America’s legislative priorities would simply be discarded like trash.

These aren’t hypotheticals—they’re the logical endpoint of the progressive wishlist, repeatedly blocked only by slim Republican majorities. A Democrat House would treat the American people like subjects to be reshaped, not citizens to be served.

That’s precisely why leaders with backbone matter now more than ever. Too many Republicans try to appease and moderate in an effort to not step on toes. However, Americans are tired of polite surrender while the other side changes rules and advances their revolution unchecked.

DeSantis embodies the refusal to yield.

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The stakes for 2026 could not be higher. A House in radical hands means stalled progress on draining the swamp and restoring American greatness. It means vendettas over victories, ideology over prosperity, and division over unity.

Floridians—and all Americans who value limited government, individual liberty, and common sense—should rally behind this proactive stand. Weakness invites aggression. Resolve deters it. In a time when too many leaders fold under pressure, it’s refreshing to see one willing to draw a line in the sand and defend the interests of the people who elected him.

The battle for Congress is underway. Let Florida’s example light the way: fight smart, fight hard, and never apologize for doing what needs to be done for the betterment of the country.

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