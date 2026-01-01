Act for America

Act for America

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Rob E. Bobby ♟️'s avatar
Rob E. Bobby ♟️
1h

Happy New Year Brigitte! 🎈🦅🇺🇸

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Stephen Russell's avatar
Stephen Russell
4h

To end DST finally IF Congress acts & other issues from Do Nothing Congress with anoither shutdown ahead

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Act for America Education · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture