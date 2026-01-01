Happy New Year—and from the bottom of my heart, thank you for standing shoulder-to-shoulder with me and ACT for America through every battle of 2025.

You never wavered. You never backed down. Your prayers, your generosity, your fire for truth and freedom carried us through victories the radical left never saw coming. I am deeply grateful for your loyalty, your courage, and your unbreakable commitment.

Let me say this with absolute confidence: our best days are ahead of us. With your continued support, 2026 will be exceptional. We will expand our reach like never before, strengthen our voice against the enemies of freedom, and secure hard-fought victories that protect our children, our communities, and the country we love. And on July 4, 2026, we’ll proudly celebrate 250 years of American Independence!

You inspire me every single day. Thank you for believing in this mission and walking this road beside me, even when it’s tough. I am honored to fight with you.

As this new year dawns, take a moment to savor the promise of a fresh start and the hope burning bright ahead. May 2026 bring you joy, strength, and renewed purpose.

With fierce gratitude and unbreakable resolve,

Brigitte Gabriel

Founder & Chairman

ACT for America

