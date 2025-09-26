Friends, we are thrilled to see an explosion of hundreds of new Activists and Leaders joining the movement this year, and we want to help each of you make a difference with maximum efficiency and effectiveness.

Our Survey Shows:

79% of All Activist Registrations Have No Activist Experience

90% Have No Personal Connection to Any Elected Officials.

Today, we are going to change that!

New Digital Activism Campaign Model for the Modern Era

Act for America has transformed and perfected digital activism through our ACT NOW platform.

Whether you are an Act for America chapter leader, a like-minded group leader, a member of local groups, or operate solo, we now invite you to join in on our Digital Campaigns to make a big impact with the least amount of time and effort.

Act for America is RESULTS-BASED, and everything we do is designed to reach hearts and minds and mobilize them. We are putting Americans back in the driver’s seat, where reaching your lawmakers takes only a minute out of your day!

Whether you are a new or longtime member, a follower, a solo activist, or a chapter leader, Act for America has built the most powerful policy and cultural impact campaign tool designed to amplify and multiply your voice, the voice of the people.

Welcome to Act for America: Join Our Fight for Freedom!

We are thrilled to welcome you to Act for America and are deeply grateful for your trust and support in our mission to defend faith, family, and freedom.

As a member, you're part of a powerful grassroots movement standing against the rising tide of hate and division threatening our nation. To plug into our vibrant community, visit ActForAmerica.org, attend events, and access resources like our Resource and ACT NOW center to influence culture and policy.

Becoming a Digital Activist Campaigner

Act for America’s Movement has achieved a stunning 329 million real direct-to-lawmaker actions!

ONE PERSON can act and count as 1000 constituents per click, per representative!

ONE PERSON who gathers only 40-50 friends and family to join you in a campaign can set policy priorities , stop bad legislation, and push for legislation that needs to be moved through committees to the floor for a YEA vote! This is the Left’s dirty little secret!

Each Person is Critical to Winning Back America! Through ACT NOW, we hold our elected officials accountable to represent us and score them based on HOW THEY Act for America; this is a Representative Constitutional Republic in Action!

Getting involved and making a difference has NEVER been easier!

Your time: Make an impact in 2 min. a day!

Your schedule: We’re Open 24/7!

Your convenience: Grassroots now moves with you on your laptop, desktop, and smartphone. You can click away on campaigns on the go, poolside, fireside, in the air, on the couch, on the green, during coffee breaks, and at gas stops-you get the picture.

You have limitless opportunities to Act!

The Power of Grassroots Numbers

By creating a digital campaign network, you can engage more people, amplify your efforts, and achieve better, faster outcomes through the power of numbers. Follow our lead below.

FOLLOW US on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Rumble, and YouTube. Share to your home page and ask your followers to do the same.

SHARE Content and post to your social media platforms right here on Substack or visit our Email Archives Here». We highly recommend the Substack App for easy following and sharing without worry of missing an email; paid members unlock comments to allow for more community dialogue and feedback.

MEME Away! Find compelling MEMEs combined with ACT NOW Campaigns to capture a viral audience. *Twitter is considered the #1 platform to influence policy and election outcomes. *50% of Americans aged 50 and under get their news primarily on TikTok!

Chapter and Group Leaders: Join the Movement, Be the Movement!

Manage a digital chapter or combine it with in-person monthly meetings.

Recruit new members through posts!

Adopt campaigns you are passionate about.

Train up skilled members.

Partner and initiate local and state campaigns.

Join our state legislative watch team.

Support Our Work! Consider becoming a sustaining member. Whether it’s $5 or $500 a month, it makes a significant difference in providing dedicated resources and materials that support our work, our movement, our training, and resources, and determines the size and scope of the state and federal battles we fight.

For the price of a couple of cups of coffee a month, you can help us expand our state reach, which is critical to overcoming the DC Swamp and making America First! If you can give more, that’s more fuel for us to fight!

We’re putting every dollar to real work, on the front lines, where the battle is raging, and, with your help, where the battle is won.

Together, We Act for America and Save America! Welcome Aboard!

