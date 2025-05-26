As we gather to celebrate Memorial Day, I want to send a heartfelt message to those among us carrying the heavy weight of sorrow, emptiness, or pain from the loss of friends, loved ones, and colleagues who served our country with unwavering honor—the heroes we commemorate today. I’ve heard from veterans across the nation who share how deeply challenging this day can be, not only for them but for their families and friends, who are not left behind but are compelled to soldier on, however reluctantly, without those they hold dear.
My hope and prayer for you today is that you find encouragement and are filled with renewed hope. May the positive changes we’re witnessing in our country give you strength, transforming your sorrow or loneliness into a song of resilience and purpose. Moving forward does not mean leaving anyone behind; it means rising above the storm, and you deserve that peace.
From the depths of my heart, I want to thank each of you for your sacrifices and honor every service member who laid down their life for our freedom. Know that I am fighting with every ounce of my strength to preserve our nation, defend our culture, security, and liberty. This past week, we reached a remarkable milestone—over 300 million emails, phone calls, and social media posts amplifying our shared mission. We’re incredibly proud of the work Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth is doing, and it’s because of patriots like you, standing and fighting alongside us, that his confirmation became a reality.
As you reflect and celebrate today, know that I am with you in spirit. You are never alone—you have a nation standing strong, honoring the fallen, and celebrating with you. Together, we will keep their legacy alive and continue the fight for the country they loved.
With gratitude and solidarity,
Brigitte Gabriel
My last 11 months in the USMC was spent at a Regimental HQ company. I was assigned to work with the Co Gunny who was struggling very hard with his demons. I watched him deal with trouble makers, fists clenched moving slowly back and forth trying not to punch the kid out. Then we received 65 total derelicts who were awaiting discharge for crimes and other offenses. When I first received them the desire to go off of them was strong, but God said, Stan, you asked me to teach you how to love others, this is your chance. So I had to let go of my anger and begin seeking the will of God. It wasn't easy but He taught me how to work with them and try to teach them some basic life skills and biblical knowledge they'd never learned growing up in the hood or from the Marines. They responded well to it. To add to the Gunny's problems, he was awaiting orders to transfer to the British Royal Marines, one of the highest honors for a Marine Infantryman. But he had $1million of govt furniture that was taken by several 1st Sgt's in the Battalion and they refused to sign the ECR cards proving they had it. So he was under investigation for theft of govt property. There were a lot of trials and tribulations to go through, but through it all, the Gunny was learning and being set free. I got his ECR cards signed for him to his amazement, and in the end he was free to go to the British Royal Marines. Shortly before I got out, he stood in the door way and said "I was wrong and you were right." I said, "no Gunny, we were both wrong, God is right." He smiled and agreed. We went to lunch and numerous of his fellow Gunny's and 1st Sgt's asked me to come work for them. But it wasn't the will of God, so I got out instead. A L/Cpl came to the church I was in and said "you hated Gunny B, why." Shocked I said "no way I love that guy, he's good people." He said "well we all thought you hated him." I replied, "Gunny B is great people, he's one highly motivated, highly professional, highly dedicated, hard charging Marine Staff NCO, if I was going to be a Marine infantryman that's the man I'd want to follow because he's going places and I'd want to go places with him. It just wasn't in the books for me to be a Marine infantryman, that's all." That's why we never judge a book by it's cover, we must look for what God is doing. All Gunny B needed was for God to send someone to help set him free so he could go on to bigger and better things. And once the L/Cpl learned his lesson, he was free to understand better and teach his fellow Marines that simple truth. Of those who have served, some understand what the fight is about, it is a spiritual battle that plays out in the physical realm. That's why no matter how I was treated in the Corps, I stand with them. Joseph wasn't treated great while in the Egyptian prison, yet he forgave his brothers who sold him out knowing it was God's will. I know the struggles they go through and I hope all my fellow Americans will learn to stand with our servicemen and women who are fighting the good fight to help protect us. United we stand, divided we fall.