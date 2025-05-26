As we gather to celebrate Memorial Day, I want to send a heartfelt message to those among us carrying the heavy weight of sorrow, emptiness, or pain from the loss of friends, loved ones, and colleagues who served our country with unwavering honor—the heroes we commemorate today. I’ve heard from veterans across the nation who share how deeply challenging this day can be, not only for them but for their families and friends, who are not left behind but are compelled to soldier on, however reluctantly, without those they hold dear.

My hope and prayer for you today is that you find encouragement and are filled with renewed hope. May the positive changes we’re witnessing in our country give you strength, transforming your sorrow or loneliness into a song of resilience and purpose. Moving forward does not mean leaving anyone behind; it means rising above the storm, and you deserve that peace.

From the depths of my heart, I want to thank each of you for your sacrifices and honor every service member who laid down their life for our freedom. Know that I am fighting with every ounce of my strength to preserve our nation, defend our culture, security, and liberty. This past week, we reached a remarkable milestone—over 300 million emails, phone calls, and social media posts amplifying our shared mission. We’re incredibly proud of the work Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth is doing, and it’s because of patriots like you, standing and fighting alongside us, that his confirmation became a reality.

As you reflect and celebrate today, know that I am with you in spirit. You are never alone—you have a nation standing strong, honoring the fallen, and celebrating with you. Together, we will keep their legacy alive and continue the fight for the country they loved.

With gratitude and solidarity,

Brigitte Gabriel

