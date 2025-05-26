Act for America

Stan Hoffman
5h

My last 11 months in the USMC was spent at a Regimental HQ company. I was assigned to work with the Co Gunny who was struggling very hard with his demons. I watched him deal with trouble makers, fists clenched moving slowly back and forth trying not to punch the kid out. Then we received 65 total derelicts who were awaiting discharge for crimes and other offenses. When I first received them the desire to go off of them was strong, but God said, Stan, you asked me to teach you how to love others, this is your chance. So I had to let go of my anger and begin seeking the will of God. It wasn't easy but He taught me how to work with them and try to teach them some basic life skills and biblical knowledge they'd never learned growing up in the hood or from the Marines. They responded well to it. To add to the Gunny's problems, he was awaiting orders to transfer to the British Royal Marines, one of the highest honors for a Marine Infantryman. But he had $1million of govt furniture that was taken by several 1st Sgt's in the Battalion and they refused to sign the ECR cards proving they had it. So he was under investigation for theft of govt property. There were a lot of trials and tribulations to go through, but through it all, the Gunny was learning and being set free. I got his ECR cards signed for him to his amazement, and in the end he was free to go to the British Royal Marines. Shortly before I got out, he stood in the door way and said "I was wrong and you were right." I said, "no Gunny, we were both wrong, God is right." He smiled and agreed. We went to lunch and numerous of his fellow Gunny's and 1st Sgt's asked me to come work for them. But it wasn't the will of God, so I got out instead. A L/Cpl came to the church I was in and said "you hated Gunny B, why." Shocked I said "no way I love that guy, he's good people." He said "well we all thought you hated him." I replied, "Gunny B is great people, he's one highly motivated, highly professional, highly dedicated, hard charging Marine Staff NCO, if I was going to be a Marine infantryman that's the man I'd want to follow because he's going places and I'd want to go places with him. It just wasn't in the books for me to be a Marine infantryman, that's all." That's why we never judge a book by it's cover, we must look for what God is doing. All Gunny B needed was for God to send someone to help set him free so he could go on to bigger and better things. And once the L/Cpl learned his lesson, he was free to understand better and teach his fellow Marines that simple truth. Of those who have served, some understand what the fight is about, it is a spiritual battle that plays out in the physical realm. That's why no matter how I was treated in the Corps, I stand with them. Joseph wasn't treated great while in the Egyptian prison, yet he forgave his brothers who sold him out knowing it was God's will. I know the struggles they go through and I hope all my fellow Americans will learn to stand with our servicemen and women who are fighting the good fight to help protect us. United we stand, divided we fall.

