House Passes SAVE Act AGAIN—Victory for Our Elections!

Victory! The House has passed the Safeguard American Voter Eligibility (SAVE) Act for the second time, sending it over to the US Senate to pass a national voter ID and strict citizenship verification process in every state! This isn’t just a win—it’s a seismic blow against election fraud, and it’s thanks to YOU, the 5 million strong warriors of Act for America and our friends across social media.

Your 11 million direct actions—emails, petitions, phone calls, and fiery public posts—lit a fire under lawmakers, reflecting the 83% of Americans, including our friends on the Left, who demand secure elections. We’re not just fighting; we’re WINNING!

Last year, we helped pushed this bill through, and now, in a glorious repeat, the House has reaffirmed that only American citizens vote in American elections. But don’t pop the champagne yet—the Senate’s where the real battle rages. Democrats are digging in, defying their own base, with 83% of voters backing voter ID. Our 80/20 message—80% of Americans want clean elections, while 20% (15M fraudulent votes) admit to cheating with multiple votes that ends with the passage of this law! Plus 6 million admitted they sold their ballots for cash! The SAVE Act is our sword to correct MASS voter fraud.

The Senate’s a tough beast. Republican control is razor-thin, and we need 60 votes to crush a filibuster. Some Democrats, like those who joined us in the House, see the light, but others cling to power over principle. Expect a slugfest—Senate Dems will stall, dodge, or push amendments to water it down. But we’ve got momentum, and President Trump’s executive order on citizenship proof is a battering ram. We’re daring Dems to betray their voters, and with your voices, we’ll make them sweat.

Act for America’s not slowing down. We’re cranking up the heat—more calls, more posts, more truth. Join us at actforamerica.org to keep the pressure blazing. This is our republic, our vote, our future. Let’s secure it—together!

Senate Democrats Are Going to Fight Against the 83% Who Strongly Support the SAVE Act! Make Your Voice Heard AGAIN as We All Act in Once Voice with a Deafening Roar to Force Bi-Partisan Support to Match their Bi-Partisan Constituents!

