House Passes SAVE Act AGAIN—Victory for Our Elections!
Victory! The House has passed the Safeguard American Voter Eligibility (SAVE) Act for the second time, sending it over to the US Senate to pass a national voter ID and strict citizenship verification process in every state! This isn’t just a win—it’s a seismic blow against election fraud, and it’s thanks to YOU, the 5 million strong warriors of Act for America and our friends across social media.
Your 11 million direct actions—emails, petitions, phone calls, and fiery public posts—lit a fire under lawmakers, reflecting the 83% of Americans, including our friends on the Left, who demand secure elections. We’re not just fighting; we’re WINNING!
Last year, we helped pushed this bill through, and now, in a glorious repeat, the House has reaffirmed that only American citizens vote in American elections. But don’t pop the champagne yet—the Senate’s where the real battle rages. Democrats are digging in, defying their own base, with 83% of voters backing voter ID. Our 80/20 message—80% of Americans want clean elections, while 20% (15M fraudulent votes) admit to cheating with multiple votes that ends with the passage of this law! Plus 6 million admitted they sold their ballots for cash! The SAVE Act is our sword to correct MASS voter fraud.
The Senate’s a tough beast. Republican control is razor-thin, and we need 60 votes to crush a filibuster. Some Democrats, like those who joined us in the House, see the light, but others cling to power over principle. Expect a slugfest—Senate Dems will stall, dodge, or push amendments to water it down. But we’ve got momentum, and President Trump’s executive order on citizenship proof is a battering ram. We’re daring Dems to betray their voters, and with your voices, we’ll make them sweat.
Act for America’s not slowing down. We’re cranking up the heat—more calls, more posts, more truth. Join us at actforamerica.org to keep the pressure blazing. This is our republic, our vote, our future. Let’s secure it—together!
Senate Democrats Are Going to Fight Against the 83% Who Strongly Support the SAVE Act! Make Your Voice Heard AGAIN as We All Act in Once Voice with a Deafening Roar to Force Bi-Partisan Support to Match their Bi-Partisan Constituents!
Outstanding victory, keep up the good work, your leading our nation to victory. Of course the Senate Democrats will dig in and fight it hard, they have everything to loose and nothing to gain if they pass a bill that requires legal voting procedures. But didn't Goliath roar at David when he came out to fight him? In 86 I was a Cpl and told to help a SSgt S monitor a 3 mile run during a Bn PFT. I asked who is SSgt S, they said you see that giant of a man over there, that's him. Dummy me weighing in at 160 lbs walks over to this huge man that was bigger than a professional line backer and stood before him as he was talking to my Co 1st Sgt and Plt Sgt. After a bit he looks down at me and yells, who's this little pip squeak standing before me and what do you want. I told him my name and that I was told to help him on the run and wanted to know what he wanted me to do so I could get on it. He roared a long rant calling me a squeaky little mouse, doing everything to scare me. Dummy me just stood there with no fear saying in my spirit "Who's this infidel who defies the army of the Living God." God heard my prayer for when SSgt S finished I asked "are you finished now?" My 1st Sgt and Plt Sgt were trembling in fear because they knew the SSgt had a history of violence and no one could stop him when he started beating troops. The SSgt went into a rage of furry with every muscle in his body tense and blood veins popping for a few minutes, but dummy me just stood there looking at him saying in my spirit "What is this suppose to impress me?" Suddenly he broke out laughing and said "boy, I can work with you." God subdued my Goliath and made him work with me from then on out. He's subdued a lot of other giants I've dealt with in life. If God can help this ignorant man of low social status, how much more can He help Act for America and the Senate Republicans if they put their faith in the One True God and take on these Senate Dems who think they are political Goliaths no one can defeat. With God all things are possible and He can subdue them and pass this bill. Keep the faith, Keep praying, keep fighting the good fight and victory shall be ours. May God be with you always.